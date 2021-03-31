Log in
TEKKORP DIGITAL ACQUISITION CORP.    TEKK

TEKKORP DIGITAL ACQUISITION CORP.

(TEKK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/31 04:00:01 pm
9.8 USD   -0.20%
TEKKORP DIGITAL ACQUISITION  : Amendment to Late Filing Notice (SEC Filing - NT 10-K/A)
PU
Tekkorp Digital Acquisition : Amendment to Late Filing Notice (SEC Filing - NT 10-K/A)

03/31/2021
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 12b-25

SEC File Number

001-39643

(Amendment No. 1)
NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

CUSIP Number

G8739H106

(Check One): ☒ Form 10-K ☐ Form 20-F ☐ Form 11-K ☐ Form 10-Q ☐ Form 10-D ☐ Form N-CEN ☐ Form N-CSR

For Period Ended: December 31, 2020

☐ Transition Report on Form 10-K

☐ Transition Report on Form 20-F

☐ Transition Report on Form 11-K

☐ Transition Report on Form 10-Q

☐ Transition Report on N-SAR

For the Transition Period Ended:

Nothing in this form shall be construed to imply that the Commission has verified any information contained herein.

If the notification relates to a portion of the filing checked above, identify the Item(s) to which the notification relates:

Part I - Registrant Information

Full Name of Registrant: Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp.
Former Name if Applicable: Not applicable.
Address of Principal Executive Office
(Street and Number): 		1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 300
City, State and Zip Code: Las Vegas, Nevada 89135

Part II - Rules 12b-25(b) and (c)

If the subject report could not be filed without unreasonable effort or expense and the registrant seeks relief pursuant to Rule 12b-25(b), the following should be completed. (Check box if appropriate) ☒

(a) The reason described in reasonable detail in Part III of this form could not be eliminated without unreasonable effort or expense;

(b) The subject annual report, semi-annual report, transition report on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, Form 11-K, Form N-CEN or Form N-CSR, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date; or the subject quarterly report or transition report on Form 10-Q or subject distribution report on Form 10-D, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date; and

(c) The accountant's statement or other exhibit required by Rule 12b-25(c) has been attached if applicable.

Part III - Narrative

State below in reasonable detail why Forms 10-K, 20-F, 11-K, 10-Q, 10-D, N-CEN, N-CSR, or the transition report or portion thereof, could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp.'s (the 'Company') annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the 'Form 10-K') could not be filed by March 31, 2021 without unreasonable effort and expenses because the Company requires additional time to complete, and its independent registered public accounting firm requires additional time to audit, certain items with respect to the financial statements to be included in the Form 10-K. In accordance with Rule 12b-25 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Company anticipates that it will file its Form 10-K as soon as practicable and no later than the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date.

This Amendment No. 1 to the original Form 12b-25 filed on the date hereof is being filed to correct a typographical error on the signature page thereto.

Part IV - Other Information

(1) Name and telephone number of person to contact in regard to this notification

Eric Matejevich (702) 879-9687
(Name) (Area Code) (Telephone Number)

(2) Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such report(s) been filed? If the answer is no, identify report(s).

☒ Yes ☐ No

(3) Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof?

☐ Yes ☒ No

If so, attach an explanation of the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made.

2

SIGNATURE

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

TEKKORP DIGITAL ACQUISITION CORP.
By: /s/ Eric Matejevich
Eric Matejevich
Chief Financial Officer

Date: March 31, 2021

3

Disclaimer

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 21:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew Stuart Davey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robin Chhabra President
Eric John Matejevich Chief Financial Officer
Morris Bailey Chairman
Marlon D. Goldstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEKKORP DIGITAL ACQUISITION CORP.-2.58%298
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)16.07%60 931
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED14.51%30 875
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)18.45%15 878
HAL TRUST24.79%14 611
KINNEVIK AB1.46%13 493
