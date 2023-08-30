Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH), Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL), Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) and Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW), (the “Funds”) today announced that their joint first special meetings of shareholders (“Special Meetings”) were adjourned for a second time until September 12, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EDT due to lack of a quorum on the proposal to approve a new investment advisory agreement with abrdn, Inc. Shareholders as of the June 16, 2023 record date who have not yet voted on the Proposal are urged to do so promptly per the instructions below.

Please note that the shares that have been voted to date have been voted overwhelmingly IN FAVOR of the Proposal by the shareholders, but a quorum for the First Special Meeting has simply not yet been achieved.

TO VOTE, shareholders may use the Proxy Card or email with voting link previously provided or may vote in the manner set forth in the Proxy Statement located here: www.OkapiVote.com/TeklaSpecial. Shareholders who require voting assistance should call Okapi Partners, the Funds’ proxy solicitor, toll-free at (877) 285-5990. Representatives are available Monday - Friday 9:00am to 10:00pm (EDT).

About Tekla

Tekla is an asset manager primarily focused on healthcare investing. Since its inception, Tekla has maintained a singular focus on the asset class. Its expertise comes from a diverse team of individuals, many with advanced degrees in science and business, investing experience and industry experience that help drive investment decisions. For more information, please visit www.teklacap.com.

About abrdn

abrdn is a global investment company that helps clients and customers plan, save and invest for the future. abrdn’s purpose is to enable its clients to be better investors. abrdn manages and administers £500bn of assets for clients (as at 31 December 2022). abrdn is structured around three businesses – Investments, Adviser and Personal – focused on their changing needs. The capabilities in abrdn’s Investments business are built on the strength of its insight – generated from wide-ranging research, worldwide investment expertise and local market knowledge. abrdn’s teams collaborate across regions, asset classes and specialisms, connecting diverse perspectives and working with clients to identify investment opportunities that suit their needs. As at 31 December 2022, abrdn’s Investments business manages £376bn on behalf of clients - including insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, independent wealth managers, pension funds, platforms, banks and family offices. For more information, please visit www.abrdn.com.

Additional Information about the Funds and the transaction

This press release is not intended to, and does not, solicit any proxy from any shareholder of the Funds. The solicitation of proxies to effect the transaction described herein is made by a definitive proxy statement.

The Funds and their trustees and officers, Tekla and its officers and employees, and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the approval of new investment management contracts described herein. Fund shareholders may obtain more detailed information regarding the direct and indirect interests of a Fund’s trustees and officers, Tekla and its officers and employees, and other persons by reading the proxy statement relating to the transaction that has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Fund shareholders should read the proxy statement because it contains important information. The proxy statement is available for free at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov).

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond a Fund’s control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

