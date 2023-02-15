Advanced search
    HQH   US87911J1034

TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS

(HQH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:55:33 2023-02-15 am EST
18.75 USD   -0.50%
10:34aTekla Healthcare Investors Declares Distribution
BU
01/03Tekla Healthcare Investors Paid Distribution
AQ
2022Tekla Healthcare Investors Paid Distribution
BU
Tekla Healthcare Investors Declares Distribution

02/15/2023 | 10:34am EST
On February 15, 2023, Tekla Healthcare Investors declared a distribution of $0.42 per share. The record date for the distribution is February 27, 2023 and the payable date is March 31, 2023. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on February 24, 2023.

Under its distribution policy, the Fund intends to make quarterly distributions at a rate of 2% of the Fund’s net assets. Therefore, when the net assets of the Fund are down, the distribution per share amount will decrease and when the net assets are up, the distribution amount per share will increase. This distribution will automatically be paid in newly issued shares of the Fund unless otherwise instructed by the shareholder. The shares will be valued at the lower of the net asset value or market price on the pricing date, March 23, 2023. Fractional shares will generally be settled in cash, except for registered shareholders with book entry accounts at the transfer agent who will have whole and fractional shares added to their account.

Shareholders may request to be paid in cash instead of shares by responding to the bank, brokerage or nominee who holds the shares if the shares are in “street name” or by filling out an election card received from Computershare Investor Services shortly after the record date if the shares are in registered form. The bank, brokerage or nominee who holds the shares must advise the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") as to their full and fractional share requirements by March 22, 2023. Written notification for the election of cash instead of stock by registered shareholders must be received by Computershare Investor Services prior to March 22, 2023.

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE: HQH) is a closed-end fund that invests in public and private companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.

Information regarding the Fund and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at HQH@destracapital.com or call (877) 855-3434 if you have any questions regarding HQH.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,27 M - -
Net income 2022 -194 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8,49 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,21x
Yield 2022 10,6%
Capitalization 892 M 892 M -
EV / Sales 2021 178x
EV / Sales 2022 97,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel R. Omstead President
Jason C. Akus Senior Vice President-Research
Timothy L. Gasperoni Senior Vice President-Research
Laura F. Woodward Secretary, Treasurer & Chief Compliance Officer
Rakesh Kumar Jain Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS4.67%892
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION6.17%10 420
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.12.34%5 563
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-0.61%4 034
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND13.57%4 001
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.00%3 922