Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tekla Healthcare Investors    HQH

TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS

(HQH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 01/06 07:40:04 pm
23.4750 USD   +1.76%
01:07pTEKLA HEALTHCARE : Investors Paid Distribution
BU
2020TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS : Declares Cash Distribution
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tekla Healthcare : Investors Paid Distribution

01/06/2021 | 01:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On January 6, 2021, Tekla Healthcare Investors paid a special cash distribution of $0.05 per share. It is currently estimated that this distribution is derived from net realized long-term capital gains. The composition of this and subsequent distributions may vary from quarter to quarter because it may be materially impacted by future realized gains and losses on securities. The aggregate of the net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities and net realized gains on sale of securities is $319,723,166, of which $309,953,241 represents net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, paid on January 6, 2021, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

Current

Distribution

Percentage

Breakdown of

Current Distribution

Total Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year to Date1

Percentage Breakdown

of the Total Cumulative
Distributions for the

Fiscal Year to Date1

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0%

$0.0000

0%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

$0.0000

0%

$0.4380

83%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

$0.0500

100%

$0.0920

17%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

$0.0000

0%

$0.0000

0%

TOTAL (per common share):

$0.0500

100%

$0.5300

100%

The table below includes information relating to the Fund’s performance based on its NAV for certain periods.

Average annual return at NAV for the period from November 30, 2015 through November 30, 2020

4.77%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 20203

0.20%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year, through November 30, 20202

4.41%

Cumulative fiscal year-to-date distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 20201

2.16%

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s managed distribution policy.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this press release are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE: HQH) is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry.

Tekla Capital Management LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser, is a Boston, MA based healthcare-focused investment manager with approximately $3.3 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Tekla also serves as investment adviser to Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL), Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE: THQ) and Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW), closed-end funds that invest in companies in the healthcare and life sciences industries. Information regarding the Funds and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at HQH@destracapital.com or call (877) 855-3434 if you have any questions regarding HQH.

1 The Fund’s current fiscal year began on October 1, 2020.
2 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV and includes all distributions and assumes the reinvestment of those distributions for the period of September 30, 2020 through November 30, 2020.
3 This distribution represents a one time payment to satisfy annual tax distribution requirements and therefore has not been annualized for the period.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS
01:07pTEKLA HEALTHCARE : Investors Paid Distribution
BU
2020TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS : Declares Cash Distribution
BU
2020TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS : Optional dividend; amount shown is in cash
FA
2020TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS : Declares Distribution
PU
2020TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS : Declares Distribution
BU
2020TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS : Optional dividend; amount shown is in cash
FA
2020TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS : Declares Stock Distribution
BU
2020TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS : Optional dividend; amount shown is in cash
FA
2020TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS : Declares Stock Distribution
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8,93 M - -
Net income 2020 241 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,75x
Yield 2020 8,63%
Capitalization 1 012 M 1 012 M -
EV / Sales 2019 102x
Capi. / Sales 2020 99,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS
Duration : Period :
Tekla Healthcare Investors Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel R. Omstead President & Trustee
Oleg Michael Pohotsky Chairman
Rakesh Kumar Jain Independent Trustee
Lucinda H. Stebbins Independent Trustee
William S. Reardon Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS-3.19%1 012
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.54%7 028
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.00%3 645
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.53%2 552
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.0.71%2 382
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.1.99%2 090
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ