  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THQ   US8791051043

TEKLA HEALTHCARE OPPORTUNITIES FUND

(THQ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/31 11:08:16 am EDT
21.02 USD   -1.08%
10:45aTekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Paid Distribution
BU
05/10Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
05/10Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distribution, Payable on May 31, 2022
CI
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Paid Distribution

05/31/2022 | 10:45am EDT
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund paid a monthly distribution of $0.1125 per share. It is currently estimated that this distribution is derived from net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The composition of this and subsequent distributions may vary from month to month because it may be materially impacted by future realized gains and losses on securities. The aggregate of the net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities and net realized gains on sale of securities is $163,578,443, of which $146,439,817 represents net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, paid on May 31, 2022, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you have invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

Current

Distribution

Percentage

Breakdown of

Current Distribution

Total Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year to Date1

Percentage Breakdown

of the Total Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year to Date1

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0%

$0.0034

0%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

$0.0038

3%

$0.1298

14%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

$0.0428

38%

$0.2476

28%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

$0.0659

59%

$0.5192

58%

TOTAL (per common share):

$0.1125

100%

$0.9000

100%

The table below includes information relating to the Fund’s performance based on its NAV for certain periods.

Average annual return at NAV for the period from April 30, 2017 through April 30, 2022

10.95%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2022

6.04%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year, through April 30, 20222

-2.26%

Cumulative fiscal year-to-date distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 20221

4.03%

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s managed distribution policy.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this press release are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE: THQ) is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry.

Tekla Capital Management LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser, is a Boston, MA based healthcare-focused investment manager with approximately $3.3 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2022. Tekla also serves as investment adviser to Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE: HQH), Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL) and Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW), closed-end funds that invest in companies in the healthcare and life sciences industries. Information regarding the Funds and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at THQ@destracapital.com or call (877) 855-3434 if you have any questions regarding THQ.

1

The Fund’s current fiscal year began on October 1, 2021.

2

Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV and includes all distributions and assumes the reinvestment of those distributions for the period of September 30, 2021 through April 30, 2022.

 


© Business Wire 2022
Managers and Directors
Daniel R. Omstead President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Oleg Michael Pohotsky Chairman
Jason C. Akus Senior Vice President-Research
Laura F. Woodward Secretary, Treasurer & Chief Compliance Officer
Rakesh Kumar Jain Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEKLA HEALTHCARE OPPORTUNITIES FUND-17.12%878
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-6.23%9 792
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.4.06%6 189
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.07%4 650
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC0.57%4 354
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.98%4 094