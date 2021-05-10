Log in
    THQ   US8791051043

TEKLA HEALTHCARE OPPORTUNITIES FUND

(THQ)
Summary 
Summary

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution

05/10/2021 | 11:16am EDT
On May 10, 2021, Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund declared its monthly cash distribution of $0.1125 per share. The record date for the monthly cash distribution is May 20, 2021 and the payable date is May 28, 2021. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on May 19, 2021.

Note that only participants in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan (“DRIP”) will have cash distributions automatically reinvested in shares of the Fund.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE: THQ) is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.

Information regarding the Fund and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at THQ@destracapital.com or call (877)855-3434 if you have any questions regarding THQ.


© Business Wire 2021
