Tekla Life Sciences Investors : 2020 Tax Information

Tekla Life Sciences Investors

2019 Tax Information

100 Federal Street, 19th Floor Boston, Massachusetts 02110

772-8500

For the calendar year 2020, Tekla Life Sciences Investors (the "Fund") distributed a total of $1.56 per share as per the Fund's Distribution Policy, which currently permits the Fund to make quarterly distributions at a rate of 2% of the Fund's net assets to shareholders of record, in addition to a special dividend to satisfy annual distribution requirements. The estimated breakdown of the distributions for the year ended December 31, 2020 is below.

Percent of Distribution classified as: Distribution Rate Total Record Date Payable Date per Share Capital Gain Ordinary Income Percent 2/28/2020 3/31/2020 $0.39 100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 5/29/2020 6/30/2020 $0.34 100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 8/28/2020 9/30/2020 $0.41 100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 11/27/2020 12/31/2020 $0.40 2.49% 97.51% 100.00% 12/31/20 1/6/21 $0.02 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%

This is not intended to be tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser on how to report these amounts.