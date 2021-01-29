Log in
TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS

(HQL)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors : 2020 Tax Information

01/29/2021
Tekla Life Sciences Investors

2019 Tax Information

100 Federal Street, 19th Floor Boston, Massachusetts 02110

  1. 772-8500

For the calendar year 2020, Tekla Life Sciences Investors (the "Fund") distributed a total of $1.56 per share as per the Fund's Distribution Policy, which currently permits the Fund to make quarterly distributions at a rate of 2% of the Fund's net assets to shareholders of record, in addition to a special dividend to satisfy annual distribution requirements. The estimated breakdown of the distributions for the year ended December 31, 2020 is below.

Percent of Distribution classified as:

Distribution Rate

Total

Record Date

Payable Date

per Share

Capital Gain

Ordinary Income

Percent

2/28/2020

3/31/2020

$0.39

100.00%

0.00%

100.00%

5/29/2020

6/30/2020

$0.34

100.00%

0.00%

100.00%

8/28/2020

9/30/2020

$0.41

100.00%

0.00%

100.00%

11/27/2020

12/31/2020

$0.40

2.49%

97.51%

100.00%

12/31/20

1/6/21

$0.02

0.00%

100.00%

100.00%

This is not intended to be tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser on how to report these amounts.

Disclaimer

Tekla Life Sciences Investors published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 17:55:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
