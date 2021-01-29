Tekla Life Sciences Investors : 2020 Tax Information

Tekla Life Sciences Investors
2019 Tax Information
For the calendar year 2020, Tekla Life Sciences Investors (the "Fund") distributed a total of $1.56 per share as per the Fund's Distribution Policy, which currently permits the Fund to make quarterly distributions at a rate of 2% of the Fund's net assets to shareholders of record, in addition to a special dividend to satisfy annual distribution requirements. The estimated breakdown of the distributions for the year ended December 31, 2020 is below.
|
|
|
|
Percent of Distribution classified as:
|
|
|
|
Distribution Rate
|
|
|
Total
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
per Share
|
Capital Gain
|
Ordinary Income
|
Percent
|
2/28/2020
|
3/31/2020
|
$0.39
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
100.00%
|
5/29/2020
|
6/30/2020
|
$0.34
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
100.00%
|
8/28/2020
|
9/30/2020
|
$0.41
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
100.00%
|
11/27/2020
|
12/31/2020
|
$0.40
|
2.49%
|
97.51%
|
100.00%
|
12/31/20
|
1/6/21
|
$0.02
|
0.00%
|
100.00%
|
100.00%
This is not intended to be tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser on how to report these amounts.
