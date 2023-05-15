Advanced search
TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS

(HQL)
2023-05-15
14.04 USD   +1.26%
10:37aTekla Life Sciences Investors Declares Distribution
BU
04/03Tekla Healthcare Investors Paid Distribution
AQ
03/31Tekla Life Sciences Investors Paid Distribution
BU
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Declares Distribution

05/15/2023
On May 15, 2023, Tekla Life Sciences Investors declared a distribution of $0.32 per share. The record date for the distribution is May 25, 2023 and the payable date is June 30, 2023. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on May 24, 2023.

Under its distribution policy, the Fund intends to make quarterly distributions at a rate of 2% of the Fund’s net assets. Therefore, when the net assets of the Fund are down, the distribution per share amount will decrease and when the net assets are up, the distribution amount per share will increase. This distribution will automatically be paid in newly issued shares of the Fund unless otherwise instructed by the shareholder. The shares will be valued at the lower of the net asset value or market price on the pricing date, June 22, 2023. Fractional shares will generally be settled in cash, except for registered shareholders with book entry accounts at the transfer agent who will have whole and fractional shares added to their account.

Shareholders may request to be paid in cash instead of shares by responding to the bank, brokerage or nominee who holds the shares if the shares are in “street name” or by filling out an election card received from Computershare Investor Services shortly after the record date if the shares are in registered form. The bank, brokerage or nominee who holds the shares must advise the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") as to their full and fractional share requirements by June 21, 2023. Written notification for the election of cash instead of stock by registered shareholders must be received by Computershare Investor Services prior to June 21, 2023.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL) is a closed-end fund that invests in public and private companies in the life sciences industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.

Information regarding the Fund and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at HQL@destracapital.com or call (877)855-3434 if you have any questions regarding HQL.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,02 M - -
Net income 2022 -105 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,35x
Yield 2022 10,8%
Capitalization 356 M 356 M -
EV / Sales 2021 225x
EV / Sales 2022 117x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,9%
Technical analysis trends TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel R. Omstead President
Jason C. Akus Senior Vice President-Research
Laura F. Woodward Secretary, Treasurer & Chief Compliance Officer
Rakesh Kumar Jain Independent Trustee
Thomas M. Kent Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS-2.46%356
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.19%9 939
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.7.94%5 290
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.57%3 890
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND15.48%3 855
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-4.77%3 833
