Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tekla Life Sciences Investors
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HQL   US87911K1007

TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS

(HQL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:14:32 2023-03-31 am EDT
13.88 USD   +0.62%
09:56aTekla Life Sciences Investors Paid Distribution
BU
03/16Tekla Life Sciences Investors announces an Equity Buyback for 12% of its outstanding shares.
CI
03/16Tekla Life Sciences Investors authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Paid Distribution

03/31/2023 | 09:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On March 31, 2023, Tekla Life Sciences Investors paid a distribution of $0.33 per share. It is currently estimated that this distribution is derived from return of capital or other capital source. The composition of this and subsequent distributions may vary from quarter to quarter because it may be materially impacted by future realized gains and losses on securities. The aggregate of the net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities and net realized gains on sale of securities is $39,622,658, of which $31,823,721 represents net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, paid on March 31, 2023, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all the money that you have invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

Current Distribution

Percentage Breakdown of Current Distribution

Total Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year to Date1

Percentage Breakdown of the Total Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year to Date1

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0%

$0.0000

0%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

$0.0000

0%

$0.0000

0%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

$0.0000

0%

$0.0000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

$0.3300

100%

$0.6400

100%

TOTAL (per common share):

$0.3300

100%

$0.6400

100%

The table below includes information relating to the Fund’s performance based on its NAV for certain periods.

Average annual return at NAV for the period from January 31, 2018 through January 31, 2023

4.25

%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as percentage of NAV as of January 31, 2023

7.78

%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year, through January 31, 20232

11.74

%

Cumulative fiscal year-to-date distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of January 31, 20231

3.77

%

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s managed distribution policy.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this press release are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL) is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry.

Tekla Capital Management LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser, is a Boston, MA based healthcare-focused investment manager with approximately $3.2 billion of net assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Tekla also serves as investment adviser to Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE: HQH), Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE: THQ) and Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW), closed-end funds that invest in companies in the healthcare and life sciences industries. Information regarding the Funds and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at HQL@destracapital.com or call (877) 855-3434 if you have any questions regarding HQL.

(1)

 

The Fund’s current fiscal year began on October 1, 2022.

(2)

 

Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV and includes all distributions and assumes the reinvestment of those distributions for the period of September 30, 2022 through January 31, 2023.

 


© Business Wire 2023
All news about TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS
09:56aTekla Life Sciences Investors Paid Distribution
BU
03/16Tekla Life Sciences Investors announces an Equity Buyback for 12% of its outstanding sh..
CI
03/16Tekla Life Sciences Investors authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
03/16Tekla Life Sciences Investors Announce Renewal of Share Repurchase Program
BU
02/24TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/15Tekla Life Sciences Investors Declares Distribution
BU
02/15Tekla Life Sciences Investors Declares Distribution, Payable on March 31, 2023
CI
01/19Tekla Life Sciences Investors : 2022 Tax Information
PU
01/03Tekla Healthcare Investors Paid Distribution
AQ
2022Tekla Life Sciences Investors Paid Distribution
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,02 M - -
Net income 2022 -105 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,35x
Yield 2022 10,8%
Capitalization 354 M 354 M -
EV / Sales 2021 225x
EV / Sales 2022 117x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS
Duration : Period :
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel R. Omstead President
Jason C. Akus Senior Vice President-Research
Laura F. Woodward Secretary, Treasurer & Chief Compliance Officer
Rakesh Kumar Jain Independent Trustee
Thomas M. Kent Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS-2.96%354
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.62%9 895
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.5.09%5 171
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND13.76%3 923
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.69%3 855
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-4.31%3 822
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer