Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tekla World Healthcare Fund    THW

TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND

(THW)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/31 11:03:23 am
15.735 USD   +0.10%
10:26aTEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS : Paid Distribution
BU
10:26aTEKLA HEALTHCARE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Paid Distribution
BU
10:26aTEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS : Paid Distribution
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tekla Healthcare Investors : Paid Distribution

12/31/2020 | 10:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On December 31, 2020, Tekla Healthcare Investors paid a distribution of $0.48 per share. It is currently estimated that this distribution is derived from net realized short-term capital gains and net realized long-term capital gains. The composition of this and subsequent distributions may vary from quarter to quarter because it may be materially impacted by future realized gains and losses on securities. The aggregate of the net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities and net realized gains on sale of securities is $339,669,246, of which $333,469,826 represents net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, paid on December 31, 2020, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

 

Current
Distribution

 

Percentage
Breakdown of
Current Distribution

 

Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date1

 

Percentage Breakdown
of the Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date1

Net Investment Income

 

$0.0000

 

0%

 

$0.0000

 

0%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

 

$0.4380

 

91%

 

$0.4380

 

91%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

 

$0.0420

 

9%

 

$0.0420

 

9%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

 

$0.0000

 

0%

 

$0.0000

 

0%

TOTAL (per common share):

 

$0.4800

 

100%

 

$0.4800

 

100%

The table below includes information relating to the Fund’s performance based on its NAV for certain periods.

Average annual return at NAV for the period from October 31, 2015 through October 31, 2020

 

3.41%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020

 

8.25%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year, through October 31, 20202

  

-3.20%

Cumulative fiscal year-to-date distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 20201

  

2.06%

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s managed distribution policy.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this press release are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE: HQH) is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry.

Tekla Capital Management LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser, is a Boston, MA based healthcare-focused investment manager with approximately $3.1 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020. Tekla also serves as investment adviser to Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL), Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE: THQ) and Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW), closed-end funds that invest in companies in the healthcare and life sciences industries. Information regarding the Funds and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at HQH@destracapital.com or call (877) 855-3434 if you have any questions regarding HQH.

1

The Fund’s current fiscal year began on October 1, 2020.

2

Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV and includes all distributions and assumes the reinvestment of those distributions for the period of September 30, 2020 through October 31, 2020.

 


© Business Wire 2020
All news about TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND
10:26aTEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS : Paid Distribution
BU
10:26aTEKLA HEALTHCARE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Paid Distribution
BU
10:26aTEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS : Paid Distribution
BU
12/08TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
11/30TEKLA HEALTHCARE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Paid Distribution
BU
11/09TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
PU
11/09TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
10/30TEKLA HEALTHCARE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Paid Distribution
BU
10/09TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
09/30TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS : Paid Distribution
BU
More news
Chart TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND
Duration : Period :
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel R. Omstead President & Trustee
Oleg Michael Pohotsky Chairman-Trustees Board
Rakesh Kumar Jain Independent Trustee
William S. Reardon Independent Trustee
Lucinda H. Stebbins Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND13.50%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-10.72%7 037
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-8.19%3 416
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.06%2 551
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-25.41%2 302
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-33.08%2 031
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ