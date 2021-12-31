Log in
    THW   US87911L1089

TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND

(THW)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/31 10:45:55 am
16.255 USD   +0.28%
10:22aTekla Life Sciences Investors Paid Distribution
BU
10:21aTekla Healthcare Investors Paid Distribution
BU
12/10Tekla World Healthcare Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
Tekla Healthcare Investors Paid Distribution

12/31/2021 | 10:21am EST
On December 31, 2021, Tekla Healthcare Investors paid a distribution of $0.51 per share. It is currently estimated that this distribution is derived from net realized short-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The composition of this and subsequent distributions may vary from quarter to quarter because it may be materially impacted by future realized gains and losses on securities. The aggregate of the net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities and net realized losses on sale of securities is $267,547,292, of which $299,903,741 represents net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, paid on December 31, 2021, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you have invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

Current
Distribution

Percentage
Breakdown of
Current Distribution

Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date1

Percentage Breakdown
of the Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date1

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0%

$0.0000

0%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

$0.1173

23%

$0.1173

23%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

$0.0000

0%

$0.0000

0%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

$0.3927

77%

$0.3927

77%

TOTAL (per common share):

$0.5100

100%

$0.5100

100%

The table below includes information relating to the Fund’s performance based on its NAV for certain periods.

Average annual return at NAV for the period from October 31, 2016 through October 31, 2021

11.61%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2021

8.03%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year, through October 31, 20212

-0.20%

Cumulative fiscal year-to-date distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 20211

2.01%

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s managed distribution policy.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this press release are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE: HQH) is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry.

Tekla Capital Management LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser, is a Boston, MA based healthcare-focused investment manager with approximately $3.6 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2021. Tekla also serves as investment adviser to Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL), Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE: THQ) and Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW), closed-end funds that invest in companies in the healthcare and life sciences industries. Information regarding the Funds and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at HQH@destracapital.com or call (877) 855-3434 if you have any questions regarding HQH.

1 The Fund’s current fiscal year began on October 1, 2021.

2 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV and includes all distributions and assumes the reinvestment of those distributions for the period of September 30, 2021 through October 31, 2021.

 


© Business Wire 2021
