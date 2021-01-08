Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tekla World Healthcare Fund    THW

TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND

(THW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tekla World Healthcare Fund : Authorizes a Rights Offering

01/08/2021 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On January 7, 2021, the Board of Trustees of Tekla World Healthcare Fund (the “Fund”) authorized the filing of a preliminary registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed rights offering by the Fund to its shareholders to acquire additional shares (the “Offering”). Key aspects of the Offering, including the timing and the pricing, have yet to be determined. The Board reserves the right to delay or cancel the Offering.

The proceeds from the Offering (if commenced) would allow the Fund to take advantage of new investment opportunities without having to reduce existing holdings. Increasing the assets of the Fund may also result in certain economies of scale which may lower the Fund’s fixed expenses as a percentage of average net assets.

Under the proposed Offering, each shareholder would receive one non-transferable right for each common share held on the record date. It is anticipated that at least three rights will be required to acquire one additional common share of the Fund. The subscription price will be determined at a later date and is expected to be below the Fund’s market price at that time. Shareholders of record on the record date for the Offering are expected to be entitled to oversubscribe, subject to certain limitations, for any shares not purchased by exercise of the primary subscription rights. The Fund may issue, at its discretion, up to an additional 25% of the shares available pursuant to the Offering to honor over-subscriptions. The record date for the Offering and the length of the Offering period have not yet been determined and will also be announced at a later date.

A registration statement relating to the Offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. The Fund’s securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

The information in this press release is not complete and is subject to change. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus, when available, will be distributed to all eligible shareholders as of the record date of the Offering and may also be obtained free of charge by contacting Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at THW@destracapital.com or call (877) 855-3434.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus, when available, will contain this and other information about the Fund, and should be read carefully before investing.

Tekla Capital Management LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser, is a Boston, MA based healthcare-focused investment manager. Information regarding the Fund and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND
05:06pTEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Authorizes a Rights Offering
BU
2020TEKLA HEALTHCARE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Paid Distribution
BU
2020TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS : Paid Distribution
BU
2020TEKLA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS : Paid Distribution
BU
2020TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
2020TEKLA HEALTHCARE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Paid Distribution
BU
2020TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
PU
2020TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
2020TEKLA HEALTHCARE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Paid Distribution
BU
2020TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
More news
Chart TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND
Duration : Period :
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel R. Omstead President & Trustee
Oleg Michael Pohotsky Chairman-Trustees Board
Rakesh Kumar Jain Independent Trustee
William S. Reardon Independent Trustee
Lucinda H. Stebbins Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND1.83%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION0.36%7 163
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.00%3 605
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.53%2 541
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.0.57%2 378
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.3.20%2 115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ