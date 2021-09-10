Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tekla World Healthcare Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THW   US87911L1089

TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND

(THW)
10:43aTEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
08/31TEKLA HEALTHCARE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Paid Distribution
BU
08/10TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
Tekla World Healthcare Fund : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution

09/10/2021 | 10:43am EDT
On September 10, 2021, Tekla World Healthcare Fund declared its monthly cash distribution of $0.1167 per share. The record date for the monthly cash distribution is September 20, 2021 and the payable date is September 30, 2021. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on September 17, 2021.

Note that only participants in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan (“DRIP”) will have cash distributions automatically reinvested in shares of the Fund.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW) is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.

Information regarding the Fund and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at THW@destracapital.com or call (877)855-3434 if you have any questions regarding THW.


© Business Wire 2021
