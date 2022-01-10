Log in
    THW   US87911L1089

TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND

(THW)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/10 12:19:36 pm
15.605 USD   -0.41%
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
2021Tekla Life Sciences Investors Paid Distribution
BU
2021Tekla Healthcare Investors Paid Distribution
BU
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distribution

01/10/2022 | 12:02pm EST
On January 10, 2022, Tekla World Healthcare Fund declared its monthly cash distribution of $0.1167 per share. The record date for the monthly cash distribution is January 20, 2022 and the payable date is January 31, 2022. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on January 19, 2022.

Note that only participants in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan (“DRIP”) will have cash distributions automatically reinvested in shares of the Fund.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW) is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.

Information regarding the Fund and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at THW@destracapital.com or call (877)855-3434 if you have any questions regarding THW.


© Business Wire 2022
Managers and Directors
Daniel R. Omstead President & Trustee
Oleg Michael Pohotsky Chairman-Trustees Board
Laura F. Woodward Secretary, Treasurer & Chief Compliance Officer
Rakesh Kumar Jain Independent Trustee
William S. Reardon Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND-3.81%590
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION0.14%9 777
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.4.20%6 218
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.42%4 660
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION2.97%3 376
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.0.26%2 632