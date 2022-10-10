Advanced search
    THW   US87911L1089

TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND

(THW)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:43 2022-10-10 am EDT
12.92 USD    0.00%
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distribution

10/10/2022 | 10:56am EDT
On October 10, 2022, Tekla World Healthcare Fund declared its monthly cash distribution of $0.1167 per share. The record date for the monthly cash distribution is October 20, 2022 and the payable date is October 31, 2022. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on October 19, 2022.

Note that only participants in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan (“DRIP”) will have cash distributions automatically reinvested in shares of the Fund.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW) is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.

Information regarding the Fund and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at THW@destracapital.com or call (877) 855-3434 if you have any questions regarding THW.


© Business Wire 2022
Technical analysis trends TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers and Directors
Daniel R. Omstead President & Trustee
Oleg Michael Pohotsky Chairman-Trustees Board
Laura F. Woodward Secretary, Treasurer & Chief Compliance Officer
Rakesh Kumar Jain Independent Trustee
William S. Reardon Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND-20.69%480
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-16.47%8 946
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-13.75%5 129
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-11.21%3 542
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-4.61%3 540
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-15.30%3 395