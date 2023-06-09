Advanced search
    THW   US87911L1089

TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND

(THW)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:46:43 2023-06-09 am EDT
14.17 USD   -0.04%
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
05/31Tekla World Healthcare Fund Paid Distribution
BU
05/10Tekla World Healthcare Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Declares Monthly Cash Distribution

06/09/2023 | 10:26am EDT
On June 9, 2023, Tekla World Healthcare Fund declared its monthly cash distribution of $0.1167 per share. The record date for the monthly cash distribution is June 20, 2023 and the payable date is June 30, 2023. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on June 16, 2023.

Note that only participants in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan (“DRIP”) will have cash distributions automatically reinvested in shares of the Fund.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW) is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund. Shares of the Fund can be purchased on the New York Stock Exchange through any securities broker.

Information regarding the Fund and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at THW@destracapital.com or call (877) 855-3434 if you have any questions regarding THW.


© Business Wire 2023
TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND
Duration : Period :
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
Daniel R. Omstead President & Trustee
Laura F. Woodward Secretary, Treasurer & Chief Compliance Officer
Rakesh Kumar Jain Independent Trustee
Thomas M. Kent Independent Trustee
Jeffrey Allen Bailey Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND-3.28%537
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION3.30%10 391
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.13.71%5 559
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND22.17%4 213
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-8.46%3 709
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-13.63%3 620
