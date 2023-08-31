On August 31, 2023, Tekla World Healthcare Fund paid a monthly distribution of $0.1167 per share. It is currently estimated that this distribution is derived from net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The composition of this and subsequent distributions may vary from month to month because it may be materially impacted by future realized gains and losses on securities. The aggregate of the net unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities and net realized gains on sale of securities is $4,134,124, of which $20,510,339 represents net unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, paid on August 31, 2023, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all the money that you have invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Current

Distribution Percentage

Breakdown of Current

Distribution Total Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year to Date1 Percentage Breakdown

of the Total Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year to Date1 Net Investment Income $0.0000 0% $0.0172 1% Net Realized ST Cap Gains $0.0000 0% $0.0000 0% Net Realized LT Cap Gains $0.0803 69% $0.1126 9% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source $0.0364 31% $1.1539 90% TOTAL (per common share): $0.1167 100% $1.2837 100%

The table below includes information relating to the Fund’s performance based on its NAV for certain periods.

Average annual return at NAV for the period from July 31, 2018 through July 31, 2023 7.24% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2023 11.05% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year, through July 31, 20232 14.53% Cumulative fiscal year-to-date distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 20231 10.13%

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s managed distribution policy.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this press release are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE: THW) is a closed-end fund that invests in companies in the healthcare industry.

Tekla Capital Management LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser, is a Boston, MA based healthcare-focused investment manager with approximately $3.1 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2023. Tekla also serves as investment adviser to Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE: HQH), Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE: HQL) and Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE: THQ), closed-end funds that invest in companies in the healthcare and life sciences industries. Information regarding the Funds and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

Please contact Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at THW@destracapital.com or call (877) 855-3434 if you have any questions regarding THW.

1 The Fund’s current fiscal year began on October 1, 2022.

2 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV and includes all distributions and assumes the reinvestment of those distributions for the period of September 30, 2022 through July 31, 2023.

