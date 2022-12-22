Advanced search
    TGP   GB00BDFGGK53

TEKMAR GROUP PLC

(TGP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:59 2022-12-22 am EST
10.00 GBX   +48.15%
05:56aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Katoro Gold plummets on delisting warning
AN
02:39aUK Engineering Group Tekmar Wins Contract to Deliver Cable Protection Systems for Dogger Bank C Wind Farm
MT
11/24IN BRIEF: Tekmar agrees banking facility extension with Barclays
AN
AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Katoro Gold plummets on delisting warning

12/22/2022 | 05:56am EST
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Thursday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Tekmar Group PLC, up 56% at 10.54p, 12-month range 5.65p-59.00p. The offshore energy markets services and technology provider wins a new contract to supply cable protection systems to phase three of the UK's Dogger Bank C wind farm. The award comes from DEME Offshore. The 3.6 gigawatt wind farm is located off the north east coast of England. Tekmar will design, manufacture and supply a further 172 CPS, having already supplies 380 CPS in the A and B project phases at Dogger Bank. No financial details are provided.

----------

Journeo PLC, up 12% at 132.91 pence, 12-month range 95p-154p. The transport technical services firm agrees to buy UK rail passenger information equipment provider IGL for GBP8.7 million. To finance the acquisition, Journeo has raised around GBP7 million in a placing and subscription of 6.7 million shares at 105p each. It also proposes a retail offer to existing shareholders via the Bookbuild platform to raise a further GBP350,000 at the same price.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Katoro Gold PLC, down 42% at 0.10p, 12-month range 0.1p-0.9p.The precious minerals explorer and developer says it is finalising the appointment of a new nominated adviser. However, should this not pan out by January 11, its shares will be suspended from trading on that day. If within one month a new nomad is not appointed, its AIM listing will be cancelled. Katoro also says it would need to raise funds to progress its interests and for working capital. Katoro notes that further development is required to move along the TNMM iron ore project in Namibia.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 31,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,62 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,86 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,11 M 4,97 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 81,7%
