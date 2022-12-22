AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Katoro Gold plummets on delisting warning

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Thursday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Tekmar Group PLC, up 56% at 10.54p, 12-month range 5.65p-59.00p. The offshore energy markets services and technology provider wins a new contract to supply cable protection systems to phase three of the UK's Dogger Bank C wind farm. The award comes from DEME Offshore. The 3.6 gigawatt wind farm is located off the north east coast of England. Tekmar will design, manufacture and supply a further 172 CPS, having already supplies 380 CPS in the A and B project phases at Dogger Bank. No financial details are provided.

----------

Journeo PLC, up 12% at 132.91 pence, 12-month range 95p-154p. The transport technical services firm agrees to buy UK rail passenger information equipment provider IGL for GBP8.7 million. To finance the acquisition, Journeo has raised around GBP7 million in a placing and subscription of 6.7 million shares at 105p each. It also proposes a retail offer to existing shareholders via the Bookbuild platform to raise a further GBP350,000 at the same price.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Katoro Gold PLC, down 42% at 0.10p, 12-month range 0.1p-0.9p.The precious minerals explorer and developer says it is finalising the appointment of a new nominated adviser. However, should this not pan out by January 11, its shares will be suspended from trading on that day. If within one month a new nomad is not appointed, its AIM listing will be cancelled. Katoro also says it would need to raise funds to progress its interests and for working capital. Katoro notes that further development is required to move along the TNMM iron ore project in Namibia.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.