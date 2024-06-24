(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Corre Energy BV - Groningen, Netherlands-based renewable energy storage and green hydrogen company - Chair Frank Allen intends to stand down at the upcoming annual general meeting upon expiry of his three-year tenure. Corre says this is owing to other professional commitments. Says that "until future changes are announced", non-executive board member Rune Eng will serve as interim chair. Allen has been Corre's chair since before its initial public offering in 2021 and "has overseen Corre Energy's initial phase of growth, including the delivery of key commercial milestones and fundraising activities". Chief Executive Officer Keith McGrane adds: "Our focus remains on progressing the significant investor interest in the company and ramping up our activities...To support this, our board will now transition to support our next phase of growth and we look forward to making announcements in due course regarding the appointment of new non-executives and senior executives."

Stelrad Group PLC - Rotherham, England-based radiator manufacturer - Chief Financial Officer Annette Boren will step down "by mutual consent", effective June 30. Boren, who joined in November last year, will leave the company on July 12. Company names Group Finance Director Leigh Wilcox as interim CFO, effective from July 1. Notes that Wilcox, who was promoted to finance director in December 2021, has worked at Stelrad since 2012. Says it will commence the process to appoint Boren's permanent successor in due course. Chair Bob Ellis thanks Boren for her "positive contributions" and says she "leaves with our best wishes in her future endeavours", adding that Wilcox's "extensive knowledge of the business and strong relationships within the management team will be invaluable as we continue to drive the commercial and strategic focus of the group".

Skillcast Group PLC - London-based e-learning software and content company - Hires James Saralis as an independent non-executive director with effect from July 1. Saralis is currently CEO of NAHL Group PLC, a consumer marketing services provider focused on the legal services market based in Kettering, England. Saralis joined NAHL as CFO in January 2018, and was promoted to CEO in August 2021. Skillcast says he "was instrumental in the strategic and operational development of NAHL" as its CFO, and "has a wealth of experience both operationally and of the AIM market".

Tekmar Group PLC - Darlington, England-based technology and services provider for global offshore energy markets - Names Richard Turner as new CEO, effective from "the start of September". Turner joins from his CEO role at Geoquip Marine AG, which he has held since October 2022, and "has considerable experience as a CEO in the offshore energy sector, including offshore wind, with a strong track record of driving profitable growth in these roles". Current CEO Alasdair MacDonald will transition to serve as an executive director for six months starting in September, before becoming a non-executive director. As an executive director MacDonald "will support the CEO transition and value creation through both organic efforts and through group [mergers & acquisitions]". Non-Executive Director Steve Lockard is meanwhile appointed as chair with immediate effect. Senior Independent Director David Wilkinson says: "The changes announced today give investors clarity on the leadership team that will drive the next stage of growth for Tekmar and represents the successful conclusion of a multi-year strategy by the board to stabilise Tekmar and position the group for sustained success. We have a clear ambition to build a leading offshore wind services platform company and as a board, we remain resolutely focused on delivering on our value creation strategy for the benefit of all shareholders."

