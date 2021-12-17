Tekmar : Energy awarded major CPS supply contract for Dogger Bank Wind Farm

Tekmar Energy Limited, a Tekmar Group company, a leading provider of technology and services for the global offshore energy markets, is pleased to announce a major contract award by DEME Offshore to supply Cable Protection Systems (CPS) for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the UK.

Dogger Bank is a 3.6GW offshore wind farm located 130km off the North East coast of England. The project is a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Equinor and Eni and is set to become the world's largest offshore wind farm, capable of generating enough renewable energy to power six million UK homes once fully operational.

Tekmar Energy has signed a contract with EPCI contractor DEME Offshore to design, manufacture, and supply Generation 10 TekTube CPS to protect subsea inter array cables on the first two phases of the wind farm, Dogger Bank A and B, with a customer option for the third phase, Dogger Bank C. The award is Tekmar Energy's largest CPS supply contract to date.

All systems will be manufactured at Tekmar's state-of-the-art facility in the North East of England which is located less than 50km from Dogger Bank's export cable landfall site in Teesside for the third phase of the project. The first systems are expected to be delivered from August 2022 with production continuing into 2024.

The project is benefiting from Tekmar Group's unique engineering capability and extensive industry experience, with Tekmar Energy working alongside sister companies Subsea Innovation, AgileTek Engineering and Ryder Geotechnical to design a holistic cable protection solution that is engineered to overcome the wind farm's challenging site conditions.

Gary Howland, Tekmar Group Sales Director, said:

"As a company headquartered in the North East of England, we are extremely proud to play a part in this hugely significant project for the region and look forward to working with DEME Offshore to successfully deliver the project."

DEME Offshore commented:

"Following a long pre-award engineering and tendering process, we trust to have found a major professional subcontractor for the delivery of the CPS products for this significant project and look forward to combine our forces on this project in the years ahead."

Dogger Bank Wind Farm Project Director Steve Wilson, said:

"We are delighted to welcome this leading north-east manufacturer to the supply chain for the world's largest offshore wind farm. To secure this contract on our ground-breaking development, Tekmar has demonstrated world-class capability and expertise. With more than 3,000 UK jobs now associated with the construction and operation of the wind farm, we can say with certainty that with the right support and the right opportunities, our offshore wind supply chain here in the UK is becoming increasingly globally competitive."

Dogger Bank Wind Farm facts:

The 3.6GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm will be the world's largest offshore wind farm when completed in 2026

It is being built in three 1.2GW phases: Dogger Bank A, B and C

Dogger Bank A and B is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Eni (20%). In November 2021 SSE Renewables and Equinor, 50:50 joint venture partners in Dogger Bank C, announced Eni will take a 20% stake in the third phase, with SSE Renewables and Equinor maintaining 40% stakes each. The deal is expected to complete in Q1 2022, subject to regulatory approval

SSE Renewables is lead operator for the development and construction of Dogger Bank Wind Farm. Equinor will be lead operator of the wind farm on completion for its expected operational life of around 35 years

Financial Close on Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B was reached in November 2020, with Financial Close for Dogger Bank C reached in December 2021. Taken in aggregate, reaching Financial Close on all three phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm is the largest offshore wind project financing to date globally

Consent for Dogger Bank Wind Farm was granted in 2015

Each of the three phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm secured 15-year CfD contracts for 1.2GW of low carbon power for of low carbon power production in the UK's third CfD Allocation Round, announced September 2019

In May 2021, Dogger Bank Wind Farm took another major step forward after passing a required delivery milestone under the UK's Contracts for Difference scheme for low carbon power

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is located in the North Sea, with each phase more than 130km from the Yorkshire Coast

Onshore construction began in 2020 and is currently underway for Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B, with offshore construction on Dogger Bank A due to begin in Q2 2022. First power is expected in Summer 2023 and Summer 2024 for Dogger Bank A and B, respectively, with commercial operations to follow around 6 months later

Onshore cable installation civils works for Dogger Bank C will start in Q1 2022, with construction of the onshore convertor station to commence in Q2 2022. Offshore export cable installation will commence in Q1 2024 with offshore platform installation to commence in Q2, 2024. Foundation installation will commence in Q3, 2024 while turbine installation will commence in Q2, 2025. First power is anticipated in Q3, 2025 and full power in Q1, 2026

Almost 3000 new UK jobs have been announced so far that will be supported by the construction and operation of Dogger Bank Wind Farm

These include up to 750 direct and around 1,500 indirect jobs associated with the set-up of a new world-class blade manufacturing facility on Teesside by LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business, with production due to start in 2023

470 jobs are expected to be recruited by GE Renewable Energy across the north east of England in support of the delivery and operation of all three phases of the project. These will be made up of around 300 skilled roles for turbine installation and commissioning activities and 170 servicing roles at Port of Tyne under GE's five-year Service and Warranty Agreements for Dogger Bank phases A, B and C once operational

At least a further 30 roles will be hired by Equinor as operator of the wind farm, based at the Port of Tyne or offshore

170 new full-time UK-based jobs will be created by North Star Renewables in crewing and shore-based roles for the operation of the three-vessel service fleet for Dogger Bank Wind Farm

Up to 100 peak construction jobs will be created by Jones Bros. Civil Engineering, one of the UK's leading civil engineering contractors, on the installation of onshore cable infrastructure for Dogger Bank A and B

Dogger Bank A and B has confirmed GE's Haliade-X 13MW as the turbine powering the first two phases of the project. As the first order for the Haliade-X 13MW, installation at Dogger Bank A will be the first time the turbine is installed in the world

Installation of GE's upscaled Haliade-X 14MW turbine at Dogger Bank C will be the first time the 14MW turbine is installed in the world

One rotation of the Haliade-X turbine blades can power one UK home for more than two days

The wind turbines will be installed on monopile foundations

Dogger Bank will be the first High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) connected wind farm in the UK due to its distance from shore, introducing new transmission systems to the UK and paving the way for other large offshore wind farms

For more information about Dogger Bank Wind Farm visit www.doggerbank.com

About Tekmar Group:

Tekmar Group plc works together to provide market-leading technology and services to the global offshore energy markets. Tekmar Group's primary operating companies are Ryder Geotechnical Limited, AgileTek Engineering Limited, Subsea Innovation Limited, Tekmar Energy Limited, and Pipeshield International Limited.

Tekmar Energy Limited is the market-leading provider of subsea protection systems for cables, umbilicals, and flexible products. The company is trusted to protect billions of pounds worth of subsea assets in offshore energy markets worldwide.