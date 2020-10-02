Log in
10/02/2020 | 06:15am EDT
Tekmar Energy secures multiple cable protection system contracts in China

02/10/20

Tekmar Energy Limited, a Tekmar Group Company, is pleased to announce multiple contracts to supply their cable protection systems for the Shenyang, QiDong, and Daliang Zhuanghe offshore wind farm projects in China.

The offshore wind farms have a combined total output of over 300MW, and once constructed will power over 150,000 households in the Jiangsu and Liaoning Provinces.

Tekmar Energy's cable protection systems will be deployed to protect subsea array and export cables as they transition from the seabed into the foundations.

Jack Simpson, Director of Tekmar Energy said: 'We are delighted to secure additional supply contracts in China. Tekmar Energy has now supplied our cable protection systems and hang-off assemblies to 15 offshore wind farm projects in the region. The new awards reflect the hard work of our team in Shanghai, China, and demonstrate the industries continued confidence in our subsea products'.

ABOUT TEKMAR GROUP

Tekmar Group plc is a group of five companies focused on providing market-leading subsea services and technologies to global offshore energy markets. The group's primary operating companies are AgileTek Engineering Limited, Ryder Geotechnical Limited, Subsea Innovation Limited, Tekmar Energy Limit, and Pipeshield International Limited.

Tekmar Group plc published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 10:14:00 UTC
