  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tekmar Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGP   GB00BDFGGK53

TEKMAR GROUP PLC

(TGP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/04 04:25:40 am
51.88 GBX   -12.07%
04:18aTekmar Group Shares Fall Amid Wind-Farm Cable Issues
DJ
04/22TEKMAR  : Energy to protect the Gode Wind 3 grid connection project
PU
04/22TEKMAR  : Energy to protect the Gode Wind 3 grid connection
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tekmar Group Shares Fall Amid Wind-Farm Cable Issues

05/04/2021 | 04:18am EDT
By Adria Calatayud

Shares in Tekmar Group PLC fell Tuesday after the company said that it is in discussions with Orsted AS to identify the cause and remedies for wind-farm cable issues flagged last week by the Danish renewable-energy developer.

Tekmar, a London-listed provider of technology and services for the global offshore energy markets, said it doesn't anticipate a material financial impact in relation to its discussions with Orsted. Tekmar said the discussions relate to Orsted's installed array cables on the Race Bank offshore wind-farm project in the U.K., with the main issue being the abrasion of cable-protection systems.

"The installation and maintenance of cables and cable protection systems in challenging subsea environments is complex and failure can be the result of many factors, including areas we are not involved in such as installation and scour protection," Tekmar Chief Executive Ally MacDonald said.

Shares in Tekmar at 0758 GMT were down 10% at 53 pence.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-21 0417ET

Financials
Sales 2021 53,0 M 73,6 M 73,6 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 4,00 M 5,55 M 5,55 M
P/E ratio 2021 128x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,2 M 42,1 M 42,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 206
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart TEKMAR GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Tekmar Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEKMAR GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 90,00 GBX
Last Close Price 59,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 52,5%
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alasdair MacDonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Ann Hurst CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Julian Andrew Brown Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher John Gill Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Ritchey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEKMAR GROUP PLC-11.28%42
VINCI12.34%63 178
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.60%32 022
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.24%25 528
FERROVIAL, S.A.5.13%20 995
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.28%19 186
