Tekmar Group PLC - Darlington, England-based provider of technology and services for global offshore energy markets - Inks new contract worth over GBP2.5 million. The contract is for the design and supply of TekDuct, one of Tekmar Group's cable protection products, ballast modules and associated ancillaries for a significant subsea project in the Middle East and is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2024.

Chief Executive Alasdair Macdonald says: "This contract highlights our strong position in the Middle East, a strategically important market for us, where we are well positioned to support our customers' complex engineering requirements in the region. We look forward to supporting our partners in successfully delivering this project."

Current stock price: 11.00, up 10% on Thursday in London

12-month change: up 19%

