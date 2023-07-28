Tekmar Group PLC - Darlington, England-based provider of technology and services for global offshore energy markets - Agrees a renewal of its existing banking facilities with Barclays Bank PLC, part of Barclays PLC. Says the trade loan facility is extended until June 15, 2024, maintaining a facility of up to GBP4 million which can be drawn against supplier payments. Also says GBP3 million term loan facility under UK government's coronavirus business interruption loan scheme is extended by a further 12 months until October 31, 2024.

Says performance in financial year ending September 30 remains in line with management expectations, which it set out in its interim results announced last month. This was for the business to break even at an adjusted earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation level, with revenue of about GBP40 million.

Current stock price: 12.00 pence, up 17%

12-month change: up 7.8%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

