Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tekmar Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGP   GB00BDFGGK53

TEKMAR GROUP PLC

(TGP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:46 2022-07-27 am EDT
12.00 GBX   +11.11%
05:02aTEKMAR : awarded CPS supply contract for multiple offshore wind farms in China
PU
04:32aTEKMAR : secures CPS supply contract for multiple offshore wind farms in China
PU
07/08Tekmar Group plc Announces New Contract Award
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tekmar : awarded CPS supply contract for multiple offshore wind farms in China

07/27/2022 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tekmar Group awarded CPS supply contract for multiple offshore wind farms in China

27/07/22

Tekmar Group, a leading provider of technology and services for the global offshore energy markets, is pleased to announce a significant new contract award to supply 100 Cable Protection Systems ("CPS") for use on multiple offshore wind farms in the Shangdong and Guangdong provinces of China. The contract value is for £1.6m and the systems are expected to be delivered through 2022.

Alasdair MacDonald, CEO of Tekmar Group, said: "This award is a continuation of our recent contract momentum and builds on our success in the important Chinese market. The contract reflects the hard work of our team in Shanghai and strengthens the Group's presence in the region, supporting our global growth strategy.

← Back to news

Disclaimer

Tekmar Group plc published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 09:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TEKMAR GROUP PLC
05:02aTEKMAR : awarded CPS supply contract for multiple offshore wind farms in China
PU
04:32aTEKMAR : secures CPS supply contract for multiple offshore wind farms in China
PU
07/08Tekmar Group plc Announces New Contract Award
CI
06/14TEKMAR : HY22 Results, published 13 June 2022 click here to download
PU
06/14HY 22 ROADSHOW PRESENTATION DOCUMENT : click here to download
PU
06/13Tekmar Group Slumps 34% on Start of Formal Sale Process
MT
06/13Earnings Flash (TGP.L) TEKMAR GROUP Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP13M
MT
06/13Earnings Flash (TGP.L) TEKMAR GROUP Reports Fiscal H1 Loss GBX-6.11
MT
06/13Tekmar Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
06/13Tekmar Group Announces Commencement of Formal Sale Process
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 35,0 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
Net income 2022 -1,00 M -1,20 M -1,20 M
Net cash 2022 1,00 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,58 M 7,91 M 7,91 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart TEKMAR GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Tekmar Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEKMAR GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,80 GBX
Average target price 75,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 594%
Managers and Directors
Alasdair MacDonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Bulmer Secretary & Chief Financial Officer
Julian Andrew Brown Non-Executive Chairman
David Philip Wilkinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Ritchey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEKMAR GROUP PLC-79.03%8
VINCI-3.22%51 401
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.80%32 492
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-7.63%30 814
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.77%21 565
FERROVIAL, S.A.-5.55%19 195