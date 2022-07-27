Tekmar : awarded CPS supply contract for multiple offshore wind farms in China

27/07/22

Tekmar Group, a leading provider of technology and services for the global offshore energy markets, is pleased to announce a significant new contract award to supply 100 Cable Protection Systems ("CPS") for use on multiple offshore wind farms in the Shangdong and Guangdong provinces of China. The contract value is for £1.6m and the systems are expected to be delivered through 2022.

Alasdair MacDonald, CEO of Tekmar Group, said: "This award is a continuation of our recent contract momentum and builds on our success in the important Chinese market. The contract reflects the hard work of our team in Shanghai and strengthens the Group's presence in the region, supporting our global growth strategy.