Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tekmar Group plc    TGP   GB00BDFGGK53

TEKMAR GROUP PLC

(TGP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/19 12:35:05 pm
66.5 GBX   --.--%
03:49aTEKMAR  : welcome Ian Ritchey to the Board
PU
03:35aTEKMAR  : Ian Ritchey joins Tekmar Group Board
PU
03/18TEKMAR  : launches its 2021 Health and Wellbeing Events Calendar
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tekmar : welcome Ian Ritchey to the Board

03/22/2021 | 03:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tekmar Group appoints Ian Ritchey to the Board

22/03/21

Tekmar Group is pleased to announce that Ian Ritchey has been appointed to the Board as Non-Executive Director.

Ian is an experienced engineering leader with a strong track record of delivery in the Energy, Aerospace, Defence, and Marine sectors, across all stages of the product lifecycle from research and new product development through to in-service support.

Ian has nearly 30 years' experience in the engineering industry, including 20 years in senior leadership positions with Rolls-Royce plc, where he held key roles including: Head of Aerospace Research and Technology, Defence Engineering Director and Executive VP Engineering and Technology - Commercial Marine. Most recently, he was Group Chief Engineer, leading the Engineering function across the business.

Ian has degrees from Cambridge and Stanford Universities. He is an Honorary Professor at Durham University, a Chartered Engineer, a Fellow of the IMechE and a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, where he currently Chairs the Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Group.

Julian Brown, Non-executive Chairman of Tekmar Group, said: 'We are delighted to welcome Ian to Tekmar Group. Ian is a highly accomplished business leader with deep engineering knowledge, and experience in product research, design and technology which are directly relevant to Tekmar Group's core market and products and will be of significant benefit to the business at a time of forecast structural growth in the global offshore wind industry. His appointment strengthens and broadens the Board's skill set, and we very much look forward to benefitting from his insights, expertise, international experience and counsel over the coming years to support Tekmar Group's continued success.'

Ian Ritchey said: 'I am very pleased to be appointed to the Tekmar Group Board as Non-Executive Director. The Group is a global technology leader which I have admired for some time as I have followed its impressive growth trajectory. I look forward to working with the Board, Ally MacDonald and the rest of the executive team, and all our stakeholders, on the opportunities ahead within the Global Offshore Wind Market.'

← Back to news

Disclaimer

Tekmar Group plc published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 07:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TEKMAR GROUP PLC
03:49aTEKMAR  : welcome Ian Ritchey to the Board
PU
03:35aTEKMAR  : Ian Ritchey joins Tekmar Group Board
PU
03/18TEKMAR  : launches its 2021 Health and Wellbeing Events Calendar
PU
03/18TEKMAR  : launches its 2021 Health and Wellbeing initiative
PU
03/08TEKMAR  : completes the 5,000 mile charity challenge
PU
02/17TEKMAR  : Energy secures new Cable Protection System supply contracts in China
PU
02/16TEKMAR  : Pipeshield launches new Grouting Division
PU
02/10TEKMAR  : Subsea Innovation delivers first of kind retrofit CPS to operational o..
PU
02/09TEKMAR  : Energy to protect Kaskasi cables
PU
02/04TEKMAR  : Energy secures TekDuct contract in Indonesia
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 53,0 M 73,4 M 73,4 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 4,00 M 5,54 M 5,54 M
P/E ratio 2021 145x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,1 M 47,3 M 47,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 206
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart TEKMAR GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Tekmar Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEKMAR GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 90,00 GBX
Last Close Price 66,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alasdair MacDonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Ann Hurst CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Julian Andrew Brown Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher John Gill Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEKMAR GROUP PLC0.00%47
VINCI9.02%61 496
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.61%33 439
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.61%28 730
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED9.87%20 932
FERROVIAL, S.A.-7.04%19 635
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ