Tekmar : welcome Ian Ritchey to the Board

22/03/21

Tekmar Group is pleased to announce that Ian Ritchey has been appointed to the Board as Non-Executive Director.

Ian is an experienced engineering leader with a strong track record of delivery in the Energy, Aerospace, Defence, and Marine sectors, across all stages of the product lifecycle from research and new product development through to in-service support.

Ian has nearly 30 years' experience in the engineering industry, including 20 years in senior leadership positions with Rolls-Royce plc, where he held key roles including: Head of Aerospace Research and Technology, Defence Engineering Director and Executive VP Engineering and Technology - Commercial Marine. Most recently, he was Group Chief Engineer, leading the Engineering function across the business.

Ian has degrees from Cambridge and Stanford Universities. He is an Honorary Professor at Durham University, a Chartered Engineer, a Fellow of the IMechE and a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, where he currently Chairs the Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Group.

Julian Brown, Non-executive Chairman of Tekmar Group, said: 'We are delighted to welcome Ian to Tekmar Group. Ian is a highly accomplished business leader with deep engineering knowledge, and experience in product research, design and technology which are directly relevant to Tekmar Group's core market and products and will be of significant benefit to the business at a time of forecast structural growth in the global offshore wind industry. His appointment strengthens and broadens the Board's skill set, and we very much look forward to benefitting from his insights, expertise, international experience and counsel over the coming years to support Tekmar Group's continued success.'

Ian Ritchey said: 'I am very pleased to be appointed to the Tekmar Group Board as Non-Executive Director. The Group is a global technology leader which I have admired for some time as I have followed its impressive growth trajectory. I look forward to working with the Board, Ally MacDonald and the rest of the executive team, and all our stakeholders, on the opportunities ahead within the Global Offshore Wind Market.'