Tekstilpromet dd is a Croatia-based company engaged in the textile and leather goods industry. The Company specializes in the production, wholesale and retail trade of textile products. Its main activity is wholesale of various textile products, including home furnishing and decorative textile, as well as clothes and leather accessories and others. The Company produces and develops its own brands, including Domo, Moya Home, Filmar, Moya, Masego and Modina, Dress Code, FM-Fashion for man, Bamboo, Wannadoo and Filmar, among others. On March 31, 2014, the Company acquired Lantea Grupa dd, a textile retail chain.