Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TELA Bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TELA   US8723811084

TELA BIO, INC.

(TELA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-24 pm EST
11.03 USD   +5.05%
04:03pTELA Bio Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
04:02pTELA Bio Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
02/21TELA Bio Commercially Launches Two New OviTex LPR Device Configurations in the US
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TELA Bio Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

02/24/2023 | 04:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA Bio") (NASDAQ: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's own anatomy, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of TELA Bio approved inducement grants of restricted stock units covering 2,600 shares of its common stock to three newly-hired employees, with a grant date of February 21, 2023 (the "Grant Date"). The restricted stock units were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of each individual's employment compensation and were granted as an inducement material to his or her acceptance of employment with TELA Bio.

The restricted stock units will vest in equal annual installments over four years, subject to each individual's continued service with TELA Bio through the applicable vesting dates.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient's natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations are forward-looking statements and reflect the current beliefs of TELA Bio's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and TELA Bio assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
332-895-3230
ir@telabio.com


All news about TELA BIO, INC.
04:03pTELA Bio Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
04:02pTELA Bio Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
02/21TELA Bio Commercially Launches Two New OviTex LPR Device Configurations in the US
MT
02/21Tela Bio, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/21TELA Bio Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of Two New OviTex® LPR Device Configurations ..
GL
02/21TELA Bio Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of Two New OviTex® LPR Device Configurations ..
AQ
02/21TELA Bio, Inc. Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of Two New OviTex® LPR Device Configura..
CI
02/14TELA Bio Obtains Three-Year Deal From Unnamed Group Purchasing Organization for OviTex
MT
02/14TELA Bio Awarded Biosynthetic Mesh Products Agreement with a National Group Purchasing ..
GL
02/14TELA Bio Awarded Biosynthetic Mesh Products Agreement with a National Group Purchasing ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELA BIO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -44,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 201 M 201 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart TELA BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
TELA Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELA BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,50 $
Average target price 17,40 $
Spread / Average Target 65,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antony Koblish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto E. Cuca Chief Operating, Financial & Accounting Officer
Douglas G. Evans Chairman
E. Skott Greenhalgh Vice President-Research & Development
Marissa Conrad Vice President-Clinical & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELA BIO, INC.-6.00%201
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-6.59%178 226
MEDTRONIC PLC8.07%111 738
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-5.73%68 057
DEXCOM, INC.-1.21%43 228
HOYA CORPORATION3.15%34 653