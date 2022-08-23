Log in
TELA BIO, INC.

Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:58 2022-08-23 pm EDT
8.460 USD   +1.81%
TELA Bio to Participate in Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

08/23/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy, today announced that the Company will participate in the Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase on August 31st, 2022.

TELA’s management is scheduled to present virtually at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase on August 31st, 2022, at 8:30am ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.telabio.com.

Those parties interested in registering for the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase may do so by following this link.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient’s natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
332-895-3230
ir@telabio.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 42,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -43,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 154 M 154 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 93,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,31 $
Average target price 18,80 $
Spread / Average Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antony Koblish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto E. Cuca Chief Operating, Financial & Accounting Officer
Douglas G. Evans Chairman
E. Skott Greenhalgh Vice President-Research & Development
Marissa Conrad Vice President-Clinical & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELA BIO, INC.-35.08%154
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-21.80%188 169
MEDTRONIC PLC-8.17%123 780
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY7.63%74 365
HOYA CORPORATION-13.18%38 910
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-20.71%35 089