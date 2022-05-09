Log in
TELA Bio to Participate in Upcoming 2022 H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference
GL
07:02aTELA Bio to Participate in Upcoming 2022 H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference
AQ
04/29TELA Bio Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
TELA Bio to Participate in Upcoming 2022 H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

05/09/2022 | 07:04am EDT

05/09/2022 | 07:04am EDT
MALVERN, Pa., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2022 H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference on May 24th, 2022.

TELA Bio’s management will be participating virtually in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.telabio.com on May 24, 2022, at 7am ET.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient’s own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient’s natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
332-895-3230
ir@telabio.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 42,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -34,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 137 M 137 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 87,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,40 $
Average target price 20,00 $
Spread / Average Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antony Koblish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto E. Cuca Chief Operating, Financial & Accounting Officer
Douglas G. Evans Chairman
E. Skott Greenhalgh Vice President-Research & Development
Marissa Conrad Vice President-Clinical & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELA BIO, INC.-26.56%140
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-20.23%197 874
MEDTRONIC PLC0.00%140 258
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY4.96%73 938
DEXCOM, INC.-34.47%37 218
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.20%36 753