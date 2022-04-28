Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Teladoc Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TDOC   US87918A1051

TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

(TDOC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/28 05:02:59 pm EDT
33.31 USD   -40.51%
04:48pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Teladoc Health, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
03:37pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Carried Higher in Thursday Markets Recovery
MT
03:21pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trade Mostly HIgher; Teladoc Plummets 40%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Teladoc Health, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/28/2022 | 04:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Teladoc Health, Inc. (“Teladoc” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TDOC) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Teladoc announced its first quarter 2022 financial results on April 27, 2022. The Company disclosed a "net loss per share of $41.58, primarily driven by a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion or $41.11 per share." Based on this news and multiple downgrades, Teladoc shares fell 40% on the next day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
04:48pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Teladoc Health, Inc. wit..
BU
03:37pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Carried Higher in Thursday Markets Recovery
MT
03:21pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trade Mostly HIgher; Teladoc Plummets 40%
MT
02:31pTop Midday Decliners
MT
01:27pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Higher This Afternoon but Biotechs Sag
MT
01:10pTeladoc Shares Tumble on Weak Q1 Results, Rating Cuts
MT
12:48pNeedham Adjusts Teladoc's Price Target to $48 from $100, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
12:34pRout in Teladoc rocks Cathie Wood's Ark
RE
12:11pStifel Lowers Teladoc's Price Target to $45 From $74, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
12:01pTop Premarket Decliners
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 498 M - -
Net income 2022 -4 082 M - -
Net Debt 2022 241 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 022 M 9 022 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
EV / Sales 2023 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 4 718
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Teladoc Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 55,99 $
Average target price 78,04 $
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason N. Gorevic Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mala Murthy Chief Financial Officer
David B. Snow Non-Executive Chairman
Jeff Nadler Chief Information Officer
Lewis Levy Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELADOC HEALTH, INC.-39.02%9 022
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-2.24%132 367
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-17.39%64 097
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-16.49%30 019
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-19.47%23 577
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-4.89%19 820