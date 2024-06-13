WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of stock of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) between November 2, 2022 and February 20, 2024. Teladoc describes itself as a “direct-to-consumer, online health service.”

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Teladoc continued to expand its marketing spend throughout 2023, despite public assurances that it would pull back its advertising spending; (2) increased marketing spend on BetterHelp, a Company division and online counseling service, deteriorated Teladoc’s revenue, with little return for that investment; (3) despite Teladoc’s acknowledgment that increased advertising spend would be marginally inefficient due to market saturation, it continued to grow its advertising spend in the BetterHelp business; and (4) despite public statements that there remained “a long runway” for BetterHelp membership growth, BetterHelp’s membership stagnated and then decreased in 2023, due to market saturation, largely due to BetterHelp’s own marketing. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Teladoc Health, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by July 16, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

