Teladoc Health Expands Innovative Whole-Person Primary Care Offering, Primary360

New Capabilities and Clients are Fueling the Award-Winning Primary Care Service

PURCHASE, NY, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, announced today expanded capabilities for Primary360 members to further remove barriers to access and increase convenience through one, seamless, comprehensive primary care experience that meets people where they are. Primary360 members will now receive health plan in-network referrals and care coordination support; free, same-day medication delivery from Capsule, the leading national digital pharmacy; and in-home, on-demand phlebotomy with Scarlet Health®. Teladoc Health’s primary care offering continues to gain market momentum, with Priority Health, a nationally recognized health plan, choosing Primary360 for its members this year.



Primary360 was recently named to the CIO 100 list for achievements in technology and offers high quality healthcare for millions of individuals – especially those who do not have an ongoing relationship with a primary care provider. As part of Teladoc Health’s ongoing commitment to improving access and health outcomes, these collaborations maintain continuity of care and fully support a range of healthcare needs:

Care Coordination capabilities empower the physician-led care team to leverage a holistic view of a member's health plan eligibility, share information, and make streamlined referrals to internal Teladoc Health services and programs. Teladoc Health care teams provide integrated clinical navigation, ensuring medical needs are resolved within a member’s health plan provider network when in-person care is required.

Data has shown that approximately 50% of consumers fail to pick up their prescriptions. By offering convenient, free, at-home delivery through Capsule, the nation’s leading digital pharmacy, Teladoc Health is reducing a known barrier to medication adherence by making it easier than ever for customers to get, manage, and stay on their medications. “The Primary360 model is how healthcare should be – every customer should feel looked after by the healthcare system, and accessing what they need should be this comprehensive and easy,” said Capsule Founder and CEO Eric Kinariwala. “We’re excited to bring Capsule to customers across Teladoc Health’s comprehensive whole person telehealth suite, including Primary360. By harnessing both Capsule and Teladoc Health’s proprietary technology platforms, customers will have access to the best, most seamless healthcare experience – receiving care when and where they need it.”



An in-home lab collection option provides value for those seeking convenience or lacking access to reliable transportation, completing the tests according to their own schedule and within a place where they are most comfortable. In collaboration with Scarlet®, lab order completion rates increased by 22.5% during an initial trial. “We are excited to collaborate with Teladoc Health to provide alternative and convenient healthcare service options that patients desire and deserve,” said Richard Schwabacher, Head of Scarlet Health and Chief Digital Officer at BioReference Laboratories, an OPKO Health company.



Large-scale health plans are embracing a virtual-first care model. Priority Health, a nationally recognized nonprofit health benefits company focused on improving the health and lives of one million members across Michigan, has announced incorporating Primary360 and the whole person suite of telehealth, mental health and chronic condition support as the cornerstone of their new virtual benefit design to offer to fully funded commercial clients and members.

“We are seeing exciting momentum with Primary360,” said Kelly Bliss, president, U.S. Group Health at Teladoc Health. “Commercial success along with consumer adoption, driven by new capabilities, solidifies Primary360 as the leading and trusted virtual-first healthcare offering. We also know that virtual care is a driver in reducing barriers to healthcare access and we embrace the opportunity and the responsibility to further advance health equity with Primary360.”

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

About Capsule

Capsule is rebuilding the pharmacy industry from the inside out with an emotionally resonant experience and technology that enables customized outcomes for doctors, hospitals, insurers, and manufacturers. Capsule has designed every aspect of the pharmacy experience to give consumers and partners the peace of mind of having their health looked after. Capsule is available in dozens of cities across the United States, with the ability to reach more than 100 million Americans. For more information, please visit capsule.com



About BioReference Laboratories, Inc. and Scarlet Health®

BioReference Laboratories, Inc., is one of the largest full-service specialty laboratories in the United States that gives healthcare providers and patients the power to make confident healthcare decisions. With a focus on oncology, urology and women’s health, as well as Scarlet Health®, BioReference offers comprehensive test solutions and unparalleled expertise based on a 40-year legacy of proven science and innovation. Scarlet® delivers an innovative and mobile alternative to traditional laboratory specimen collection options closing critical gaps in patient care and completing the last medical mile. BioReference is in-network with the largest health plans in the United States, serves approximately 19 million patients annually, and operates a network of 11 laboratory locations. With a national footprint and niche market experience, BioReference provides credible and tailored solutions that meet the needs of healthcare providers, employers, governmental agencies, educational systems, summer camps, hospitals and health systems, correctional institutions, sports leagues, travel and leisure industries, and retail markets. For more information visit https://www.bioreference.com/, https://www.scarlethealth.com/ or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

