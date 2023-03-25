Advanced search
    TDOC   US87918A1051

TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

(TDOC)
2023-03-24
25.06 USD   +3.43%
04:35pTeladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Mississippi Residents Impacted by Tornadoes
GL
03/10Credit Suisse Lowers Teladoc's Price Target to $27 From $30, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
03/07Insider Sell: Teladoc Health
MT
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Mississippi Residents Impacted by Tornadoes

03/25/2023 | 04:35pm EDT
PURCHASE, NY, March 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, is providing free, 24/7 general medical telehealth visits to Mississippi residents, first responders and others directly impacted by the recent devastating tornadoes.

Individuals in Mississippi who have been displaced or who cannot access medical care as a result of the storms can seek treatment from a licensed, health care professional for any non-emergency illness by calling Teladoc Health directly at 855-225-5032. Individuals seeking physician-authorization for prescription refills of non-narcotic drugs can also get assistance. For emergencies, patients should call 911.

“We want to make sure that those faced with devastation and displacement from the tornadoes are keeping their health front and center and know how to get care,” said Dr. Vidya Raman-Tangella, chief medical officer, Teladoc Health. “Virtual care is a proven solution that supports community health during these times, and we are grateful to provide access to care as Mississippi rebuilds and recovers from the storm.”

Teladoc Health deploys resources each year to respond to federally declared natural disasters across the United States—hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, floods, power outages and blizzards—enabling free access to care for people with non-emergency illnesses, from diagnosing common conditions, such respiratory infections and urinary tract infections, to ensuring uninterrupted access to certain prescriptions.

For more information, visit https://www.teladoc.com/disaster-hotline/

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Source: Teladoc Health, Inc. - General

Teladoc Health Media Contact:
Lou Serio
pr@teladochealth.com
202-569-9715


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
