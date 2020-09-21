Log in
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Sally

09/21/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

PURCHASE, NY, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, is providing free, 24/7 general medical telehealth visits to residents, first responders and others directly impacted by Hurricane Sally and the devastating floods that have affected the area as a result. Individuals from the hardest hit areas in Alabama and Florida, as well as those located in Georgia and the Carolinas who are now being displaced can seek treatment from a board-certified, state licensed physician for any non-emergency illness by calling Teladoc directly at 855-225-5032.

“Especially during this hurricane season, as communities are already navigating an active pandemic, we want to make sure that those who are faced with the devastation of natural disasters are keeping their health front and center and know how to get care,” said Dr. Lewis Levy, FACP, chief medical officer, Teladoc Health. “Virtual care is a proven solution that supports community health during these times, as residents from evacuated areas seek to stay healthy when healthcare facilities and providers may also possibly be affected and unable to meet all care needs.”

Among those adult and pediatric conditions that can be effectively diagnosed and treated as part of Teladoc’s general medical no-cost offering are common conditions including sinus problems, respiratory infections, allergies, cold and flu symptoms, and many other non-emergency illnesses. Individuals seeking physician-authorization for prescription refills of non-narcotic drugs can also get assistance. Those who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or believe they have symptoms can be screened and triaged for care as needed. For emergencies, patients should call 911.

For more information, visit https://www.teladoc.com/disaster-hotline/

About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health is transforming how people access and experience healthcare. Recognized as the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health directly delivers millions of medical visits across 175 countries each year through the Teladoc Health Medical Group and enables millions of patient and provider touchpoints for thousands of hospitals, health systems and physician practices globally. Ranked #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study and Best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms for 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and real-time insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers, healthcare professionals, employers and health plans. For more information, please visit teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Media Contacts:
Sarah Kossek
Golin for Teladoc Health
517-974-9554
skossek@golin.com

Courtney McLeod
Director of Communications 
914-265-6789
cmcleod@teladochealth.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
