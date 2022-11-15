Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Teladoc Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TDOC   US87918A1051

TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

(TDOC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:39 2022-11-15 pm EST
32.84 USD   +1.66%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Teladoc Health Reaches 50 Million Visit Milestone

11/15/2022 | 01:01pm EST
Industry leader drives significant, lasting health impact for individuals & access to quality care worldwide

PURCHASE, NY, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, announced today that it has surpassed 50 million visits delivered by the company’s global network of clinicians. This milestone is in addition to the millions of visits enabled by its enterprise virtual care platform for hospital and health system clients.

Over its 20-year history, Teladoc Health has had a significant impact on millions of lives, bringing global access to whole-person care. As the first telehealth company to hit one million visits in 2015, its scale and reach remain unmatched since its founding, with 1 in 4 Americans now having access to Teladoc Health services through their employer or health plan.

“We have created a unified and personalized experience while supporting a range of whole person health needs, including primary care, chronic condition management, mental health and nutrition,” said Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer of Teladoc Health. “As we reflect on this milestone, we remain focused on how we can have the greatest impact, for the greatest number of people around the world, across the greatest number of needs – empowering all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives.”

New data released by Teladoc Health show demand for unified whole-person care continues to accelerate:

  • Individuals are now increasingly counting on Teladoc Health to support a range of health needs, including primary care (4x growth in visits YTD) and nutrition (+30% growth in visits YTD).  
  • 1 in 3 Primary360 members are now using at least one additional Teladoc Health service, like mental health care or chronic care management.
  • The percentage of individuals enrolled in chronic condition management solutions using two or more programs continues to grow, from 13% in 2020, to 24% in 2021, to 34% in 2022.
  • Approximately one third of Teladoc Health’s 50 million visits have occurred in the last year.
  • Over the past three years, Teladoc Health’s clinicians have seen a 15x jump in anxiety and depressive disorders diagnoses, and a 10x jump in diagnoses for acute stress.

The milestone follows several recognitions of the company in 2022 – including Newsweek America’s Most Trusted Companies, Great Places to Work and LinkedIn’s Top Companies in Healthcare.

Founded two decades ago with a mission that everyone should have access to the best healthcare, Teladoc Health’s unique whole-person care model leverages insights, data, and clinical expertise to drive better health around the world.

The announcement was highlighted during remarks by CEO Jason Gorevic at the annual HLTH conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Source: Teladoc Health, Inc. – General

Media:

Carolyn Edwards

321-795-1952

pr@teladochealth.com


Analyst Recommendations on TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 400 M - -
Net income 2022 -9 890 M - -
Net Debt 2022 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 230 M 5 230 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 4 718
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Teladoc Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 32,30 $
Average target price 33,04 $
Spread / Average Target 2,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason N. Gorevic Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mala Murthy Chief Financial Officer
David B. Snow Non-Executive Chairman
Jeff Nadler Chief Information Officer
Yulun Wang Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELADOC HEALTH, INC.-64.82%5 230
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-5.44%127 678
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-13.35%62 938
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-16.85%27 462
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-20.76%21 719
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY30.73%19 649