Teladoc Health : Reports First Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

Revenue increased 25% to $565.4 million, from $453.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. Access fees revenue grew 29% to $491.3 million and visit fee revenue grew 12% to $67.9 million. U.S. Revenues grew 24% to $491.2 million and International revenues grew 27% to $74.2 million.

Non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion was recorded in the first quarter of 2022. The non-cash charge had no impact on income taxes.

Net loss totaled $6,674.5 million, or $(41.58) per share, compared to $199.6 million, or $(1.31) per share, in the first quarter of 2021. Results for the first quarter of 2022 primarily included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6,600.0 million, or $(41.11) per share, as well as stock-based compensation expense of $60.4 million, or $(0.38) per share, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $49.4 million, or $(0.31) per share.

Results for the first quarter of 2021 included stock-based compensation expense of $86.3 million, or $(0.57) per share, amortization of acquired intangibles of $43.7 million, or $(0.29) per share, and non-cash income tax charge of $87.0 million, or $(0.57) per share.

Adjusted EBITDA* decreased 4% to $54.5 million, compared to $56.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

GAAP gross margin, which includes depreciation and amortization, was 66.0 percent for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 67.0 percent for the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted gross margin* was 66.9 percent for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 67.8 percent for the first quarter of 2021.

Average revenue per U.S. paid member increased to $2.52 in the first quarter of 2022, from $2.09 in the first quarter of 2021 and $2.49 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Financial Outlook

Teladoc Health provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations and what we know today. In addition, given the uncertainty of the expected path of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the broader economic impact, this is an evolving situation and circumstances may change. Based on what we know today, we believe our guidance ranges provide a reasonable baseline for 2022 financial performance.

For the second quarter of 2022, we expect: