Teladoc Health Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Fourth quarter revenue grows 15% year-over-year to $637.7 million and full year revenue grows 18% year-over-year to $2,406.8 million 2022 full year cash flow from operating activities and free cash flow was $189.3 million and $16.5 million, respectively; Cash position of $918.2 million as of December 31, 2022 Fourth quarter net loss per share of $23.49 and full year net loss per share of $84.60, driven by non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $23.26 per share in fourth quarter and $83.01 per share for full year Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA totaled $94.1 million and full year adjusted EBITDA totaled $246.5 million Disclosures expanded to include Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment and BetterHelp segment results

PURCHASE, NY, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. “We are pleased with the strong fourth quarter and full year operating results," said Jason Gorevic, CEO of Teladoc Health. "Despite a challenging macro environment, we were able to expand our product offerings and enhance the level of care delivered across our integrated whole-person platform.” Gorevic added, "As we look ahead to 2023, we see a healthy demand for solutions that promise better access and outcomes while lowering the cost of healthcare. Our key strategic priorities remain our whole-person suite of services including our virtual primary care offering - Primary360, our suite of chronic care management solutions, mental health, and continued growth in our BetterHelp consumer brand. We remain committed to a balanced approach to growth and margin which will allow us to invest in key initiatives across our product roadmap.” Key Financial Data ($ thousands, unaudited) Quarter Ended Year over Year Year Ended Year over Year December 31, Change December 31, Change 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 637,709 $ 554,235 15 % $ 2,406,840 $ 2,032,707 18 % Net Loss $ (3,810,071 ) $ (10,985 ) N/M $ (13,659,531 ) $ (428,793 ) N/M Net Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (23.49 ) $ (0.07 ) N/M $ (84.60 ) $ (2.73 ) N/M Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 94,094 $ 77,077 22 % $ 246,513 $ 267,837 (8 )% See note (1) in the Notes section that follows.

N/M – Not meaningful Fourth Quarter 2022 Revenue increased 15% to $637.7 million from $554.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Access fees revenue grew 16% to $553.7 million and other revenue grew 10% to $84.0 million. U.S. Revenues grew 15% to $554.4 million and International revenues grew 17% to $83.3 million. Revenue increased 6% to $357.1 million for the Teladoc Health Integrated Care (“Integrated Care”) segment and increased 29% to $277.0 million for the BetterHelp segment in the fourth quarter of 2022. See note (9) in the Notes section that follows for further information regarding segment reporting. Non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $3.8 billion were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022. The non-cash charges had no impact on the provision for income taxes. Net loss totaled $3,810.1 million, or ($23.49) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $11.0 million, or ($0.07) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Results for the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily included non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $3,772.8 million, or ($23.26) per share, stock-based compensation expense of $50.8 million, or ($0.31) per share, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $49.0 million, or ($0.30) per share. Results for the fourth quarter of 2021 included stock-based compensation expense of $61.6 million, or ($0.39) per share, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $45.1 million, or ($0.28) per share. Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 22% to $94.1 million, compared to $77.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Segment adjusted EBITDA increased 31% to $43.7 million for the Integrated Care segment and increased 22% to $52.8 million for the BetterHelp segment in the fourth quarter of 2022. GAAP gross margin, which includes depreciation and amortization, was 68.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 67.5% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted gross margin (1) was 70.4% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 68.4% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 Revenue increased 18% to $2,406.8 million from $2,032.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 (“Full-Year 2022”). Access fees revenue grew 21% to $2,103.8 million, and other revenue grew 4% to $303.0 million. U.S. revenues and International revenues each grew 18% to $2,101.0 million and $305.8 million, respectively. Revenue increased 6% to $1,373.9 million for the Integrated Care segment and increased 41% to $1,019.6 million for the BetterHelp segment for Full-Year 2022. Non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $13.4 billion were recorded for Full-Year 2022. The non-cash charges had no impact on the provision for income taxes. Net loss totaled $13,659.5 million, or ($84.60) per share, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $428.8 million, or ($2.73) per share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Results for Full-Year 2022 primarily included non-cash impairment charges of $13,402.8 million, or ($83.01) per share, as well as stock-based compensation expense of $217.9 million, or ($1.35) per share, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $196.3 million, or ($1.22) per share. Results for the year ended December 31,2021 included stock-based compensation expense of $302.6 million, or ($1.93) per share, amortization of acquired intangibles of $178.9 million, or ($1.14) per share, loss on extinguishment of debt of $43.7 million, or ($0.28) per share, and income taxes charges of $44.1 million, or ($0.28) per share. Adjusted EBITDA (1) decreased 8% to $246.5 million compared to $267.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Segment adjusted EBITDA for the Integrated Care segment was $135.2 million for Full-Year 2022, versus $144.0 million in the prior year. Segment adjusted EBITDA for the BetterHelp segment was $114.1 million for Full-Year 2022, versus $121.7 million in the prior year. GAAP gross margin, which includes depreciation and amortization, was 67.8% for the Full-Year 2022, compared to 67.2% for the full year 2021. Adjusted gross margin (1) was 69.1% for the Full-Year 2022 compared to 68.0% in the prior year. Capex and Cash Flow Cash flow from operations was $65.5 million and $189.3 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, respectively, as compared to $83.2 million and $194.0 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, respectively. Capitalized expenditures and capitalized software (together, “Capex”) was $53.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $172.8 million for the full year 2022, as compared to $22.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $63.9 million for the full year 2021. Free cash flow was $11.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $16.5 million for the full year 2022, as compared to $60.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $130.1 million for the full year 2021. Financial Outlook Teladoc Health provides an outlook based on current market conditions and expectations and what we know today. Based on what we know today, we believe our outlook ranges provide a reasonable baseline for 2023 financial performance. For the first quarter of 2023, we expect: 1Q 2023 Outlook Range Revenue $610 - $625 million Adjusted EBITDA $42 - $50 million Net loss per share ($0.55) - ($0.45) U.S. Integrated Care Members (3) 84 - 85 million

For the full year 2023, we expect: Full Year 2023 Outlook Range Revenue $2,550 - $2,675 million Adjusted EBITDA $275 - $325 million Net loss per share ($1.75) - ($1.25) U.S. Integrated Care Members (3) 84 - 86 million See note (3) in the Notes section that follows. Earnings Conference Call The fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call and webcast will be held Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. E.T. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-200-6205 for U.S. participants, or 1-929-526-1599 for international participants, and referencing Conference ID Number: 033061; or via a live audio webcast available online at http://ir.teladoc.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/. A webcast replay will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days. About Teladoc Health Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding future financial or operating results, future numbers of members or clients, litigation outcomes, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; (iii) results of litigation or regulatory actions; (iv) the loss of one or more key clients; (v) changes in valuations or useful lives of our assets; (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified providers into our network; (vii) the impact of and risk related to impairment losses with respect to goodwill or other assets; and (viii) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, demand for our services and general economic conditions, as well as orders, directives and legislative action by local, state, federal and foreign governments in response to the spread of COVID-19. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Revenues Quarter Ended Year over Year Year Ended Year over Year ($ thousands) December 31, Change December 31, Change 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue by Type Access fees $ 553,668 $ 478,081 16 % $ 2,103,814 $ 1,740,170 21 % Other (2) 84,041 76,154 10 % 303,026 292,537 4 % Total Revenue $ 637,709 $ 554,235 15 % $ 2,406,840 $ 2,032,707 18 % Revenue by Geography U.S. Revenue $ 554,416 $ 482,895 15 % $ 2,101,015 $ 1,774,024 18 % International Revenue 83,293 71,340 17 % 305,825 258,683 18 % Total Revenue $ 637,709 $ 554,235 15 % $ 2,406,840 $ 2,032,707 18 % See note (2) in the Notes section that follows. Summary Operating Metrics (6) Year Ended Year over Year (millions, except revenue per member) December 31, Change 2022 2021 U.S. Integrated Care Members (3) 83.3 77.5 7 % BetterHelp Paying Users (4) 0.419 0.307 37 % Chronic Care Program Enrollment (5) 1.019 0.878 16 %

Quarter Ended Year over Year Year Ended Year over Year December 31, Change December 31, Change 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Visits 4.8 4.4 8 % 18.5 15.4 20 % Average Revenue Per U.S. Integrated Care Member (7) $ 1.44 $ 1.46 (2 )% $ 1.42 $ 1.46 (2 )% See notes (3), (4), (5), (6), and (7) in the Notes section that follows.



TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 637,709 $ 554,235 $ 2,406,840 $ 2,032,707 Expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization,

which is shown separately below) 188,873 174,985 743,987 650,258 Operating expenses: Advertising and marketing 146,443 112,988 623,536 416,726 Sales 56,278 59,330 227,172 250,581 Technology and development 82,930 72,867 333,629 311,884 General and administrative 119,845 118,603 449,855 438,007 Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs 6,627 4,559 15,620 26,643 Restructuring costs 3,738 0 7,416 0 Depreciation and amortization 75,716 52,332 256,027 204,239 Goodwill impairment 3,772,811 0 13,402,812 0 Total expenses 4,453,261 595,664 16,060,054 2,298,338 Loss from operations (3,815,552 ) (41,429 ) (13,653,214 ) (265,631 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 0 20 0 43,748 Other (income) expense, net (1,749 ) 405 859 (5,088 ) Interest (income) expense, net (1,892 ) 18,872 9,270 80,365 Net loss before provision for income taxes (3,811,911 ) (60,726 ) (13,663,343 ) (384,656 ) Provision for income taxes (1,840 ) (49,741 ) (3,812 ) 44,137 Net loss $ (3,810,071 ) $ (10,985 ) $ (13,659,531 ) $ (428,793 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (23.49 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (84.60 ) $ (2.73 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic

and diluted net loss per share 162,169,564 159,944,335 161,457,123 156,939,349



Stock-based Compensation Summary Compensation costs for stock-based awards were classified as follows (in thousands): Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization,

which is shown separately) $ 1,474 $ 1,970 $ 6,468 $ 8,280 Advertising and marketing 3,561 3,811 14,083 18,952 Sales 9,337 13,837 43,183 71,475 Technology and development 14,461 18,226 64,577 95,561 General and administrative 21,921 23,771 89,541 108,318 Total stock-based compensation expense (8) $ 50,754 $ 61,615 $ 217,852 $ 302,586 See note (8) in the Notes section that follows.



Operating Results by Segment (see note (9) in the Notes section that follows) The following table presents operating results by reportable segment for the periods indicated: Quarter Ended Year over Year Year Ended Year over Year ($ thousands, unaudited) December 31, Change December 31, Change 2022 2021 2022 2021 Teladoc Health Integrated Care Revenue $ 357,100 $ 337,288 6 % $ 1,373,900 $ 1,300,878 6 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,686 $ 33,450 31 % $ 135,153 $ 144,021 (6 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 12.2 % 9.9 % 232 bps 9.8 % 11.1 % (123 )bps BetterHelp Therapy Services $ 274,495 $ 213,329 29 % $ 1,012,574 $ 720,270 41 % Other Wellness Services 2,513 675 272 % 7,072 968 631 % Total Revenue $ 277,008 $ 214,004 29 % $ 1,019,646 $ 721,238 41 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,846 $ 43,183 22 % $ 114,116 $ 121,702 (6 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 19.1 % 20.2 % (110 )bps 11.2 % 16.9 % (568 )bps Operating Results by Segment by Quarter 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q ($ thousands, unaudited) 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 Teladoc Health Integrated Care Revenue $ 337,288 $ 332,384 $ 341,599 $ 342,817 $ 357,100 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,450 $ 23,267 $ 29,320 $ 38,880 $ 43,686 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 9.9 % 7.0 % 8.6 % 11.3 % 12.2 % BetterHelp Therapy Services $ 213,329 $ 229,117 $ 245,754 $ 263,208 $ 274,495 Other Wellness Services 675 1,057 1,560 1,942 2,513 Total Revenue $ 214,004 $ 230,174 $ 247,314 $ 265,150 $ 277,008 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,183 $ 30,098 $ 20,022 $ 11,150 $ 52,846 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 20.2 % 13.1 % 8.1 % 4.2 % 19.1 %

Summary Operating Metrics 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q (millions, except revenue per member) 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 U.S. Integrated Care Members (3) 77.5 79.2 80.3 81.9 83.3 BetterHelp Paying Users (4) 0.351 0.382 0.408 0.437 0.450 Chronic Care Program Enrollment (5) 0.878 0.913 1.005 0.993 1.019 Average Revenue Per U.S. Integrated Care Member (7) $ 1.46 $ 1.41 $ 1.43 $ 1.40 $ 1.44 See notes (3), (4), (5), and (7) in the Notes section that follows.



TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands, unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (13,659,531 ) $ (428,793 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows from operating activities: Goodwill impairment 13,402,812 0 Depreciation and amortization 256,027 204,239 Depreciation of rental equipment 2,859 3,333 Amortization of right-of-use assets 11,757 12,049 Provision for doubtful accounts 15,398 16,941 Stock-based compensation 217,852 302,586 Deferred income taxes (7,840 ) 41,800 Accretion of interest 3,345 61,253 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0 40,652 Gain on sale of investment 0 (5,901 ) Other, net 7,584 (3,845 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (61,641 ) (17,510 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (41,081 ) (31,090 ) Inventory 14,800 (19,494 ) Other assets (27,767 ) (3,547 ) Accounts payable 1,876 1,188 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 61,217 18,175 Accrued compensation (12,290 ) (4,675 ) Deferred revenue 15,240 20,554 Operating lease liabilities (11,525 ) (16,532 ) Other liabilities 200 2,607 Net cash provided by operating activities 189,292 193,990 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (16,480 ) (8,534 ) Capitalized software (156,284 ) (55,400 ) Proceeds from marketable securities 2,507 50,000 Proceeds from the sale of investment 0 10,901 Acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired 0 (78,663 ) Other, net 2,514 8,715 Net cash used in investing activities (167,743 ) (72,981 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from the exercise of stock options 5,884 25,781 Repurchase of 2022 Notes 0 (139 ) Proceeds from advances from financing companies 11,873 15,275 Payment against advances from financing companies (15,020 ) (16,050 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 6,501 16,810 Cash received for withholding taxes on stock-based compensation, net 124 3,422 Other, net (2,865 ) (4,152 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 6,497 40,947 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 28,046 161,956 Foreign exchange difference (3,344 ) (1,800 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 893,480 733,324 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 918,182 $ 893,480



The following table presents the selected cash flow information for the following quarters (in thousands): Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Summary Net cash provided by operating activities $ 65,549 $ 83,208 Net cash used in investing activities (53,891 ) (20,075 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,381 6,624 Foreign exchange difference 2,512 (105 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ 18,551 $ 69,652



TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 918,182 $ 893,480 Short-term investments 0 2,537 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $14,800 and $12,384, respectively 210,554 168,956 Inventories 56,342 73,079 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 130,310 87,387 Total current assets 1,315,388 1,225,439 Property and equipment, net 29,641 27,234 Goodwill 1,073,190 14,504,174 Intangible assets, net 1,836,765 1,910,278 Operating lease - right-of-use assets 41,831 46,780 Other assets 48,540 20,703 Total assets $ 4,345,355 $ 17,734,608 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 47,690 $ 47,257 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 168,693 102,933 Accrued compensation 81,554 91,941 Deferred revenue-current 90,457 75,569 Advances from financing companies 11,375 13,313 Total current liabilities 399,769 331,013 Other liabilities 1,618 1,492 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 38,042 41,773 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 3,872 3,834 Advances from financing companies, net of current portion 8,082 9,291 Deferred taxes, net 50,939 75,777 Convertible senior notes, net 1,535,288 1,225,671 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 162,840,360 shares and 160,469,325 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 163 160 Additional paid-in capital 17,358,645 17,473,336 Accumulated deficit (15,008,287 ) (1,421,454 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (42,776 ) (6,285 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,307,745 16,045,757 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,345,355 $ 17,734,608

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance and financial and business trends from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We utilize adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of our performance. Adjusted gross profit is our total revenue minus our total cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which is shown separately) and adjusted gross margin is adjusted gross profit as a percentage of our total revenue. EBITDA consists of net loss before interest; other (income) expense, net, including foreign exchange gain or loss; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization; goodwill impairment; and loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net loss before interest (income) expense, net; other (income) expense, net, including foreign exchange gain or loss; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization; goodwill impairment; loss on extinguishment of debt; stock-based compensation; restructuring costs; and acquisition, integration, and transformation costs. Free cash flow is net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs. Free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, we believe, when viewed with GAAP results, provides management, investors and other users of our financial information with a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow may vary from that of others in our industry. None of adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA nor free cash flow should be considered as an alternative to net loss before provision for income taxes, net loss, net loss per share, net cash provided by operating activities or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: adjusted gross margin has been and will continue to be affected by a number of factors, including the fees we charge our clients, the number of visits and cases we complete, the costs paid to providers and medical experts, as well as the costs of our provider network operations center;

adjusted gross margin does not reflect the significant depreciation and amortization to cost of revenue;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect goodwill impairment;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the interest (income) expense, net;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA eliminate the impact of the provision for income taxes on our results of operations;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the loss on extinguishment of debt;

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect other (income) expense, net;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect significant restructuring costs. Restructuring costs may include certain lease impairment costs, certain losses related to early lease terminations, and severance;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect significant acquisition, integration, and transformation costs. Acquisition, integration and transformation costs include investment banking, financing, legal, accounting, consultancy, integration, fair value changes related to contingent consideration and certain other transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions. It also includes costs related to certain business transformation initiatives focused on integrating and optimizing various operations and systems, including upgrading our customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. These transformation cost adjustments made to our results do not represent normal, recurring, operating expenses necessary to operate the business but rather, incremental costs incurred in connection with our acquisition and integration activities;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant non-cash stock compensation expense which should be viewed as a component of recurring operating costs; and

other companies in our industry may calculate adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of these measures as comparative measures.

In addition, although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any expenditures for such replacements. We compensate for these limitations by using adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow along with other comparative tools, together with GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. Such GAAP measurements include net loss, net loss per share, net cash provided by operating activities, and other performance measures. In evaluating these financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation. Our presentation of adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. The following is a reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, respectively:

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

(In thousands, unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 637,709 $ 554,235 $ 2,406,840 $ 2,032,707 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which is shown separately below) (188,873 ) (174,985 ) (743,987 ) (650,258 ) Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (11,109 ) (5,406 ) (30,773 ) (16,546 ) Gross Profit 437,727 373,844 1,632,080 1,365,903 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 11,109 5,406 30,773 16,546 Adjusted gross profit $ 448,836 $ 379,250 $ 1,662,853 $ 1,382,449 Gross margin 68.6 % 67.5 % 67.8 % 67.2 % Adjusted gross margin 70.4 % 68.4 % 69.1 % 68.0 % The following is a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, except for outlook data, unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended Outlook in millions (10) December 31, December 31, First Quarter Full Year 2022 2021 2022 2021 2023 2023 Net loss $ (3,810,071 ) $ (10,985 ) $ (13,659,531 ) $ (428,793 ) $ (90) - ($73) $ (288) - ($206) Adjustments: Goodwill impairment 3,772,811 0 13,402,812 0 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0 20 0 43,748 Other (income) expense , net (1,749 ) 405 859 (5,088 ) Interest (income) expense, net (1,892 ) 18,872 9,270 80,365 Provision for income taxes (1,840 ) (49,741 ) (3,812 ) 44,137 Depreciation and amortization 75,716 52,332 256,027 204,239 Total Adjustments 3,843,046 21,888 13,665,156 367,401 53 - 80 231 - 363 Consolidated EBITDA 32,975 10,903 5,625 (61,392 ) (20) - (10) 25 - 75 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 50,754 61,615 217,852 302,586 Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs 6,627 4,559 15,620 26,643 Restructuring costs 3,738 0 7,416 0 Total Adjustments 61,119 66,174 240,888 329,229 52 - 70 200 - 300 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 94,094 $ 77,077 $ 246,513 $ 267,837 $ 42 - $50 $ 275 - $325 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Teladoc Health Integrated Care $ 43,686 $ 33,450 $ 135,153 $ 144,021 BetterHelp 52,846 43,183 114,116 121,702 Other (2,438 ) 444 (2,756 ) 2,114 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 94,094 $ 77,077 $ 246,513 $ 267,837 See note (10) in the Notes section that follows.



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, except for outlook data, unaudited) 1Q 2Q 3Q 2022 2022 2022 Net loss $ (6,674,523 ) $ (3,101,461 ) $ (73,476 ) Add: Goodwill impairment 6,600,000 3,030,000 0 Other (income) expense, net (724 ) 1,760 1,571 Interest expense, net 5,480 4,337 1,346 Provision for income taxes 388 (1,188 ) (1,171 ) Depreciation and amortization 58,933 59,371 62,008 Consolidated EBITDA (10,446 ) (7,181 ) (9,722 ) Stock-based compensation 60,436 51,000 55,662 Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs 4,507 2,892 1,594 Restructuring costs 0 0 3,677 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,497 $ 46,711 $ 51,211 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Teladoc Health Integrated Care $ 23,267 $ 29,320 $ 38,880 BetterHelp 30,098 20,022 11,150 Other 1,132 (2,631 ) 1,181 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,497 $ 46,711 $ 51,211 The following is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to free cash flow:



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(In thousands, unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 65,549 $ 83,208 $ 189,292 $ 193,990 Capital expenditures (6,194 ) (2,922 ) (16,480 ) (8,534 ) Capitalized software (47,697 ) (19,999 ) (156,284 ) (55,400 ) Free Cash Flow $ 11,658 $ 60,287 $ 16,528 $ 130,056

Notes:

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable measure under GAAP has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these non-GAAP measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”



Other revenue now combines what had been separately reported previously as visit fees and other revenue.



U.S. Integrated Care Members represent the number of unique individuals who have paid access and visit fee only access to our suite of integrated care services in the U.S. at the end of the applicable period.



BetterHelp Paying Users represent the average number of global monthly paid users of our BetterHelp therapy services during the applicable period.



Chronic Care Program Enrollment represents the total of enrollees across our suite of chronic care programs at the end of a given period.



At December 31, 2022, U.S. Paid Membership was 58.4 million, U.S. Visit Fee Only Access was 24.8 million, and Unique Chronic Care Members was 0.805 million, each calculated consistent with the definitions previously provided in the third quarter 2022 earnings release.



Average revenue per U.S. Integrated Care member is calculated by dividing the total revenue generated from the Integrated Care segment by the average number of U.S. Integrated Care Members (see note 3) during the applicable period. Approximately 20% of total Integrated Care revenues relate to international and hospital and health systems for which membership is not considered as a management metric.



Excluding the amount capitalized related to software development projects.



ASC Subtopic 280-10, “Segment Reporting,” establishes standards for reporting information about operating segments. Operating segments are defined as components of an enterprise about which separate financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision maker (“CODM”) in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance. The Company’s Chief Executive Officer is the CODM and is responsible for reviewing financial information presented on segment basis for purposes of making operating decisions and assessing financial performance.



The CODM measures and evaluates segments based on segment operating revenues together with Adjusted EBITDA.



Operating revenues and expenses directly associated with each segment are included in determining its operating results. Other expenses that are not directly attributable to a particular segment are allocated based upon methodologies, including the following: revenue, headcount, time and other relevant usage measures, and/or a combination of such. Segments do not record intersegment revenues, and, accordingly, there is none to be reported. The accounting policies for segment reporting are the same as for the Company as a whole.



The Company has two segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care (“Integrated Care”) and BetterHelp. The Integrated Care segment includes a suite of global virtual medical services including general medical, expert medical services, specialty medical, chronic condition management, mental health, and enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment includes virtual therapy and other wellness services provided on a global basis which are predominantly marketed and sold on a direct-to-consumer basis.



Other includes certain revenues, expenses and charges not related to ongoing segment operations.



We have not provided a full line-item reconciliation for net loss to EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA outlook because we do not provide outlook on the individual reconciling items between net loss, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA. This is due to the uncertainty as to timing, and the potential variability, of the individual reconciling items such as goodwill impairment, stock-based compensation and the related tax impact, provision for income taxes, acquisition, integration, and transformation costs, and restructuring costs, the effect of which may be significant. Accordingly, a full line-item reconciliation of the GAAP measure to the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure outlook is not available without unreasonable effort. Investors:

Patrick Feeley

914-265-7925

IR@teladochealth.com Media:

Chris Stenrud

860-491-8821

pr@teladochealth.com



