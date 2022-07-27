Teladoc Health : Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
Teladoc Health Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results
Second quarter revenue grows 18% year-over-year to $592.4 million.
Net loss per share of $19.22, primarily driven by non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $3.0 billion, or $18.78 per share.
Primary360 adds multiple new clients, and new capabilities, as early momentum continues
PURCHASE, NY, July 27, 2022- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
"Teladoc Health delivered solid second quarter results with significant progress against our whole person care strategy, including growing momentum in Primary360", said Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer of Teladoc Health.
"While we continue to see increased uncertainty in the macroeconomic backdrop, we remain confident in our ability to execute against our strategy to deliver a unified care experience that we believe only Teladoc Health has the breadth and scale to achieve."
Key Financial Data
($ thousands, unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year over Year
Six Months Ended
Year over Year
June 30,
Change
June 30,
Change
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
592,379
$
503,139
18
%
$
1,157,729
$
956,814
21
%
Net Loss
$
(3,101,461)
$
(133,819)
N/M
$
(9,775,984)
$
(333,468)
N/M
Net Loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(19.22)
$
(0.86)
N/M
$
(60.72)
$
(2.16)
N/M
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
46,711
$
66,784
(30)
%
$
101,208
$
123,388
(18)
%
* A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable measure under GAAP has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these Non-GAAP measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
nm - Not meaningful
Second Quarter 2022
Revenue increased 18% to $592.4 million from $503.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Access fees revenue grew 20% to $518.7 million and visit fee revenue grew 7% to $66.7 million. U.S. Revenues grew 18% to $521.4 million and International revenues grew 13% to $71.0 million.
Non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $3.0 billion was recorded in the second quarter of 2022. The non-cash charge had no impact on the provision for income taxes.
Net loss totaled $3,101.5 million, or ($19.22) per share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $133.8 million, or ($0.86) per share, for the second quarter of 2021. Results for the second quarter of 2022 primarily included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $3,030.0 million, or
($18.78) per share, as well as stock-based compensation expense of $51.0 million, or ($0.32) per share, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $49.1 million, or ($0.30) per share.
Results for the second quarter of 2021 included stock-based compensation expense of $83.0 million, or ($0.53) per share, amortization of acquired intangibles of $46.1 million, or ($0.30) per share, loss on extinguishment of debt $31.4 million, or ($0.20) per share, and non-cash income taxes charges of $3.2 million, or ($0.02) per share.
Adjusted EBITDA* decreased 30% to $46.7 million, compared to $66.8 million for the second quarter of 2021.
GAAP gross margin, which includes depreciation and amortization, was 68.2 percent for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 67.9 percent for the second quarter of 2021.
Adjusted gross margin* was 69.2 percent for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 68.1 percent for the second quarter of 2021.
Average revenue per U.S. paid member increased to $2.60 in the second quarter of 2022, from $2.31 in the second quarter of 2021.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Revenue increased 21% to $1,157.7 million from $956.8 million in the first half of 2021. Access fees revenue grew 24% to $1,010.1 million, and visit fee revenue grew 10% to $134.7 million. U.S. Revenues grew 21% to $1,012.6 million, and International revenues grew 20% to $145.1 million for the first half of 2022.
Non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $9.6 billion were recorded in the first half of 2022. The non-cash charges had no impact on the provision for income taxes.
Net loss totaled $9,776.0 million, or ($60.72) per share, for the first half of 2022, compared to $333.5 million, or ($2.16) per share, for the first half of 2021. Results for the first half of 2022 primarily included non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $9,630.0 million, or ($59.81) per share, as well as stock-based compensation expense of $111.4 million, or ($0.69) per share, and amortization of acquired intangibles of $98.5 million, or ($0.61) per share.
Results for the first half of 2021 included stock-based compensation expense of $169.3 million, or ($1.10) per share, amortization of acquired intangibles of $90.9 million, or ($0.59) per share, loss on extinguishment of debt $42.9 million, or ($0.28) per share, and non-cash income taxes charges of $90.2 million, or ($0.59) per share.
Adjusted EBITDA* decreased 18% to $101.2 million compared to $123.4 million for the first half of 2021.
GAAP gross margin, which includes depreciation and amortization, was 67.1 percent for the first half of 2022, compared to 67.4 percent for the first half of 2021.
Adjusted gross margin* was flat at 68.1 percent for the first half of 2022 and 2021.
Average revenue per U.S. paid member increased to $2.56 in the first half of 2022, from $2.20 in the first half of 2021.
Financial Outlook
The company is maintaining its previously issued revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. However, based on current trends in the market, management now expects results to be toward the lower end of those ranges.
Teladoc Health provides an outlook based on current market conditions and expectations and what we know today. In addition, given the uncertainty of the expected path of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the broader economic impact, this is an evolving situation and circumstances may change. Based on what we know today, we believe our outlook ranges provide a reasonable baseline for 2022 financial performance.
For the third quarter of 2022, we expect:
3Q 2022 Outlook Range
Revenue
$600 - $620 million
EBITDA
($46) - ($29) million
Adjusted EBITDA
$35 - $45 million
Net loss per share
($0.85) - ($0.60)
Total U.S. Paid Membership
55.5 - 56.5 million
Visit Fee Only Access
~24 million
Total Visits
4.8 - 5.0 million
For the full year 2022, we expect:
Full Year 2022 Outlook Range
Revenue
$2,400 - $2,500 million
EBITDA
($41) - $8 million
Adjusted EBITDA
$240 - $265 million
Net loss per share
($62.00) - ($61.00)
Total U.S. Paid Membership
55.0 - 56.5 million
Visit Fee Only Access
~24 million
Total Visits
18.8 - 19.3 million
Earnings Conference Call
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person's health journey. Ranked #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.
Revenues and Summary Operating Metrics
Revenue ($ thousands, except Average U.S.
Quarter Ended
Year over Year
Six Months Ended
Year over Year
Revenue Per Member)
June 30,
Change
June 30,
Change
2022
2021
2022
2021
Access Fees Revenue
U.S.
$
450,426
$
371,591
21
%
$
871,572
$
699,144
25
%
International
68,304
59,474
15
%
138,495
114,027
21
%
Total
518,730
431,065
20
%
1,010,067
813,171
24
%
Visit Fee Revenue
U.S.
64,240
59,196
9
%
128,713
116,324
11
%
International
2,493
3,058
(18)
%
5,948
6,441
(8)
%
Total
66,733
62,254
7
%
134,661
122,765
10
%
Other
U.S.
6,720
9,363
(28)
%
12,301
20,034
(39)
%
International
196
457
(57)
%
700
844
(17)
%
Total
6,916
9,820
(30)
%
13,001
20,878
(38)
%
Total Revenue
$
592,379
$
503,139
18
%
$
1,157,729
$
956,814
21
%
U.S. Revenue
$
521,386
$
440,150
18
%
$
1,012,586
$
835,502
21
%
International Revenue
70,993
62,989
13
%
145,143
121,312
20
%
Total Revenue
$
592,379
$
503,139
18
%
$
1,157,729
$
956,814
21
%
Average U.S. Revenue Per Member (1)
$
2.60
$
2.31
13
%
$
2.56
$
2.20
16
%
Visits
Quarter Ended
Year over Year
Six Months Ended
Year over Year
(thousands)
June 30,
Change
June 30,
Change
2022
2021
2022
2021
U.S. Visits
3,604
2,723
32
%
7,016
5,184
35
%
International Visits
1,055
929
14
%
2,153
1,810
19
%
Total Visits
4,659
3,652
28
%
9,169
6,994
31
%
Utilization (2)
24.0%
19.1%
492
pt
23.7%
18.3%
542
pt
Platform-Enabled Sessions (3)
1,040
1,017
2
%
2,215
2,109
5
%
Total Visits & Sessions Provided & Enabled
5,699
4,669
22
%
11,384
9,103
25
%
Membership and Visit Fee Only Access
Quarter Ended
Year over Year
(millions)
June 30,
Change
2022
2021
U.S. Paid Membership
56.6
52.0
9
%
U.S. Visit Fee Only Access
24.0
22.0
9
%
Unique Chronic Care Members (4)
0.798
0.709
13
%
(1) Average U.S. Revenue Per Member measures the average amount of access revenue that the Company generates from a U.S. paid member for a particular period. It is calculated by dividing the U.S. access revenue generated from the Company's U.S. paid members, excluding certain non-member based access fees, by the total average number of U.S. paid members during the applicable period.
(2) Utilization measures the ratio of visits to total U.S. paid members. It is calculated by dividing visits during a particular period (excluding visit fee only visits) by U.S. paid members in the applicable period and annualizing the result.
(3) Platform-Enabled Sessions are a unique instance in which our licensed software platform has facilitated a virtual voice or video encounter between a care provider and our client's patient, or between care providers. We believe platform-enabled sessions are an indicator of the value our clients derive from the platform they license from us in order to facilitate virtual care.
(4) Unique Chronic Care Members represent the number of unique individuals enrolled in our suite of chronic care programs at the end of a given period.
TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
592,379
$
503,139
$
1,157,729
$
956,814
Expenses:
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization,
which is shown separately below)
182,470
160,273
369,495
306,232
Operating expenses:
Advertising and marketing
164,574
103,221
298,174
192,660
Sales
57,930
63,856
116,259
128,649
Technology and development
80,826
80,759
168,238
158,767
General and administrative
110,868
111,216
215,791
216,388
Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs
2,892
11,421
7,399
17,744
Depreciation and amortization
59,371
51,341
118,304
100,000
Goodwill impairment
3,030,000
0
9,630,000
0
Total expenses
3,688,931
582,087
10,923,660
1,120,440
Loss from operations
(3,096,552)
(78,948)
(9,765,931)
(163,626)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(0)
31,419
(0)
42,878
Other expense (income), net
1,760
(217)
1,036
(5,869)
Interest expense, net
4,337
20,473
9,817
42,598
Net loss before provision for income taxes
(3,102,649)
(130,623)
(9,776,784)
(243,233)
Provision for income taxes
(1,188)
3,196
(800)
90,235
Net loss
$
(3,101,461)
$
(133,819)
$
(9,775,984)
$
(333,468)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(19.22)
$
(0.86)
$
(60.72)
$
(2.16)
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic
and diluted net loss per share
161,377,695
156,055,090
161,002,075
154,187,739
Stock-based Compensation Summary
Compensation costs for stock-based awards were classified as follows (in thousands):
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization,
which is shown separately)
$
2,123
$
1,786
$
4,319
$
4,148
Advertising and marketing
3,198
4,815
6,909
9,897
Sales
10,709
18,953
22,781
40,120
Technology and development
15,785
27,699
33,872
54,425
General and administrative
19,185
29,717
43,555
60,680
Total stock-based compensation expense (1)
$
51,000
$
82,970
$
111,436
$
169,270
(1) Excluding the amount capitalized related to internal software development projects.
TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands, unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Operating activities:
Net loss
$
(9,775,984)
$
(333,468)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Goodwill impairment
9,630,000
0
Depreciation and amortization
118,304
100,000
Depreciation of rental equipment
1,486
1,663
Amortization of right-of-use assets
6,540
5,858
Provision for doubtful accounts
5,857
7,534
Stock-based compensation
111,436
169,270
Deferred income taxes
(2,528)
83,823
Accretion of interest
1,659
32,566
Loss on extinguishment of debt
0
39,782
Gain on sale of investment
0
(5,901)
Other, net
0
38
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(43,948)
(16,573)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(20,195)
(26,758)
Inventory
11,974
(2,234)
Other assets
(17,453)
1,919
Accounts payable
47,417
(4,741)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
20,712
5,380
Accrued compensation
(38,328)
(35,606)
Deferred revenue
10,823
17,205
Operating lease liabilities
(7,266)
(5,833)
Other liabilities
216
267
Net cash provided by operating activities
60,722
34,191
Investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(6,455)
(4,405)
Capitalized software
(69,213)
(21,508)
Proceeds from marketable securities
0
50,000
Proceeds from the sale of investment
0
10,901
Acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired
(0)
(56,336)
Other, net
3,264
3,150
Net cash used in investing activities
(72,404)
(18,198)
Financing activities:
Net proceeds from the exercise of stock options
4,980
17,781
Repurchase of 2022 Notes
0
(137)
Proceeds from advances from financing companies
5,113
7,924
Payment against advances from financing companies
(7,789)
(8,122)
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
1,972
11,031
Cash received for withholding taxes on stock-based compensation, net
54
5,159
Other, net
(2,848)
(98)
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,482
33,538
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(10,200)
49,531
Foreign exchange difference
(2,119)
869
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
893,480
733,324
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
$
881,161
$
783,724
TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
881,161
$
893,480
Short-term investments
2,539
2,537
Accounts receivable, net of provision of $15,095 and $12,384, respectively
205,434
168,956
Inventories
60,260
73,079
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
107,875
87,387
Total current assets
1,257,269
1,225,439
Property and equipment, net
27,403
27,234
Goodwill
4,858,196
14,504,174
Intangible assets, net
1,872,172
1,910,278
Operating lease - right-of-use assets
49,795
46,780
Other assets
37,940
20,703
Total assets
$
8,102,775
$
17,734,608
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
94,371
$
47,257
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
127,187
102,933
Accrued compensation
51,594
91,941
Deferred revenue-current
86,254
75,569
Advances from financing companies
12,073
13,313
Total current liabilities
371,479
331,013
Other liabilities
1,609
1,492
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
44,274
41,773
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
3,373
3,834
Advances from financing companies, net of current portion
7,855
9,291
Deferred taxes, net
55,926
75,777
Convertible senior notes, net
1,533,609
1,225,671
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 161,892,008 shares and 160,469,325 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
162
160
Additional paid-in capital
17,239,092
17,473,336
Accumulated deficit
(11,124,740)
(1,421,454)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(29,864)
(6,285)
Total stockholders' equity
6,084,650
16,045,757
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,102,775
$
17,734,608
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor's understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance and financial and business trends from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We utilize adjusted EBITDA as the primary measure of our performance.
Adjusted gross profit is our total revenue minus our total cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which is shown separately) and adjusted gross margin is adjusted gross profit as a percentage of our total revenue.
EBITDA consists of net loss before interest; other expense (income), net, including foreign exchange gain or loss; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization; goodwill impairment; and loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net loss before interest; other expense (income), net, including foreign exchange gain or loss; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization; goodwill impairment; loss on extinguishment of debt; stock-based compensation; and acquisition, integration, and transformation costs.
We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in our industry. None of adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, nor adjusted EBITDA should be considered as an alternative to net loss before provision for income taxes, net loss, net loss per share or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
●
adjusted gross margin has been and will continue to be affected by a number of factors, including the fees we charge our clients, the number of visits and cases we complete, the costs paid to providers and medical experts, as well as the costs of our provider network operations center;
●
adjusted gross margin does not reflect the significant depreciation and amortization to cost of revenue;
●
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect goodwill impairment;
●
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the interest expense on our debt;
●
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA eliminate the impact of the provision for income taxes on our results of operations;
●
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the loss on extinguishment of debt;
●
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect other expense (income), net;
●
adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant acquisition, integration, and transformation costs. Acquisition, integration and transformation costs include investment banking, financing, legal, accounting, consultancy, integration, fair value changes related to contingent consideration and certain other transaction costs related to mergers and
acquisitions. It also includes costs related to certain business transformation initiatives focused on integrating and optimizing various operations and systems, including upgrading our customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. These transformation cost adjustments made to our results do not represent normal, recurring, operating expenses necessary to operate the business but rather, incremental costs incurred in connection with our acquisition and integration activities;
●
adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant non-cash stock compensation expense which should be viewed as a component of recurring operating costs; and
●
other companies in our industry may calculate adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of these measures as comparative measures.
In addition, although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any expenditures for such replacements.
We compensate for these limitations by using adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA along with other comparative tools, together with GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. Such GAAP measurements include net loss, net loss per share, and other performance measures.
In evaluating these financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation. Our presentation of adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.
The following is a reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, respectively:
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin
(In thousands, unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
592,379
$
503,139
$
1,157,729
$
956,814
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, which is shown separately below)
(182,470)
(160,273)
(369,495)
(306,232)
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
(6,167)
(1,240)
(11,286)
(5,354)
Gross Profit
403,742
341,626
776,948
645,228
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
6,167
1,240
11,286
5,354
Adjusted gross profit
$
409,909
$
342,866
$
788,234
$
650,582
Gross margin
68.2
%
67.9
%
67.1
%
67.4
%
Adjusted gross margin
69.2
%
68.1
%
68.1
%
68.0
%
The following is a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands, except for outlook data, unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
Outlook in millions (1)
June 30,
June 30,
Third Quarter
Full Year
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2022
Net loss
$
(3,101,461)
$
(133,819)
$
(9,775,984)
$
(333,468)
$
(138) - ($96)
$
(9,967) - ($9,866)
Adjustments:
Goodwill impairment
3,030,000
0
9,630,000
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(0)
31,419
(0)
42,878
Other expense (income), net
1,760
(217)
1,036
(5,869)
Interest expense, net
4,337
20,473
9,817
42,598
Provision for income taxes
(1,188)
3,196
(800)
90,235
Depreciation and amortization
59,371
51,341
118,304
100,000
Total Adjustments
3,094,280
106,212
9,758,357
269,842
92 - 67
9,926 - 9,874
EBITDA
(7,181)
(27,607)
(17,627)
(63,626)
(46) - (29)
(41) - 8
Adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
51,000
82,970
111,436
169,270
Acquisition, integration, and transformation costs
2,892
11,421
7,399
17,744
Total Adjustments
53,892
94,391
118,835
187,014
81 - 74
281 - 257
Adjusted EBITDA
$
46,711
$
66,784
$
101,208
$
123,388
$
35 - $45
$
240 - $265
(1) We have not provided a full line-item reconciliation for net loss to EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA outlook because we do not provide outlook on the individual reconciling items between net loss, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA. This is due to the uncertainty as to timing, and the potential variability, of the individual reconciling items such as goodwill impairment, stock-based compensation and the related tax impact, provision for income taxes and acquisition, integration, and transformation costs, the effect of which may be significant. Accordingly, a full line-item reconciliation of the GAAP measure to the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure outlook is not available without unreasonable effort.