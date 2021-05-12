Teladoc Health : SEC Filing (4/A)

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
X
Director
10% Owner
X
Officer (give title below)
Other (specify below)
Chief Executive Officer
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) 06/02/2020
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 06/05/2020
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X
Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code
V
Amount
(A) or (D)
Price
Common Stock
06/02/2020
06/03/2020(1)
M(2)
23,067
A
$1.67
694,350
D
Common Stock
06/02/2020
06/03/2020(1)
M(2)
1,933
A
$6.01
696,283
D
Common Stock
06/02/2020
06/03/2020(1)
S(2)
1,600
D
$165.6013(3)
694,683
D
Common Stock
06/02/2020
06/03/2020(1)
S(2)
3,899
D
$166.7333(4)
690,784
D
Common Stock
06/02/2020
06/03/2020(1)
S(2)
4,916
D
$167.7042(5)
685,868
D
Common Stock
06/02/2020
06/03/2020(1)
S(2)
5,791
D
$168.796(6)
680,077
D
Common Stock
06/02/2020
06/03/2020(1)
S(2)
7,794
D
$169.6574(7)
672,283
D
Common Stock
06/02/2020
06/03/2020(1)
S(2)
600
D
$170.4133(8)
671,683
D
Common Stock
06/02/2020
06/03/2020(1)
S(2)
100
D
$171.32
671,583
D
Common Stock
06/02/2020
06/03/2020(1)
S(2)
300
D
$172.58
671,283
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expiration Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
$1.67
06/02/2020
06/03/2020(1)
M(2)
23,067
(9)
12/11/2023
Common Stock
23,067
$0.00
0
D
Employee Stock Option (right to buy)
$6.01
06/02/2020
06/03/2020(1)
M(2)
1,933
(10)
12/22/2024
Common Stock
1,933
$0.00
120,310
D
Explanation of Responses:
1. The reporting person was informed by the broker of the reported transactions on June 3, 2020. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 16a-3(g)(2), the deemed execution date was June 3, 2020.
2. The transactions reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that was adopted by the reporting person on March 4, 2020.
3. Represents the weighted average price of transactions ranging from $165.23 to $166.13, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide, upon request by the SEC staff, the issuer or any security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in footnotes 3 through 8 to this Form 4.
4. Represents the weighted average price of transactions ranging from $166.24 to $167.11, inclusive.
5. Represents the weighted average price of transactions ranging from $167.25 to $168.24, inclusive.
6. Represents the weighted average price of transactions ranging from $168.27 to $169.26, inclusive.
7. Represents the weighted average price of transactions ranging from $169.28 to $170.27, inclusive.
8. Represents the weighted average price of transactions ranging from $170.31 to $170.51, inclusive.
9. The option vested as to 25% of the shares on January 1, 2014. The remainder of the shares vested in 36 substantially equal monthly installments thereafter.
10. The option vested as to 25% of the shares on December 22, 2015. The remainder of the shares vested in 36 substantially equal monthly installments thereafter.
Remarks:
Note: This Form 4 amendment is being filed to amend the previous Form 4 filed on June 5, 2020 to include the Deemed Execution Date of June 3, 2020, which was previously omitted.
/s/ Adam C. Vandervoort, attorney-in-fact
05/10/2021
