Teladoc Health : SEC Filing (4/A)

Explanation of Responses:

1. The reporting person was informed by the broker of the reported transactions on June 3, 2020. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 16a-3(g)(2), the deemed execution date was June 3, 2020.

2. The transactions reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that was adopted by the reporting person on March 4, 2020.

3. Represents the weighted average price of transactions ranging from $165.23 to $166.13, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide, upon request by the SEC staff, the issuer or any security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in footnotes 3 through 8 to this Form 4.

4. Represents the weighted average price of transactions ranging from $166.24 to $167.11, inclusive.

5. Represents the weighted average price of transactions ranging from $167.25 to $168.24, inclusive.

6. Represents the weighted average price of transactions ranging from $168.27 to $169.26, inclusive.

7. Represents the weighted average price of transactions ranging from $169.28 to $170.27, inclusive.

8. Represents the weighted average price of transactions ranging from $170.31 to $170.51, inclusive.

9. The option vested as to 25% of the shares on January 1, 2014. The remainder of the shares vested in 36 substantially equal monthly installments thereafter.

10. The option vested as to 25% of the shares on December 22, 2015. The remainder of the shares vested in 36 substantially equal monthly installments thereafter.

Remarks: