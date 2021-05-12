Log in
Teladoc Health : SEC Filing (4/A)

05/12/2021
SEC FORM 4/ASEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
GOREVIC JASON N
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O TELADOC HEALTH, INC.,
2 MANHATTANVILLE ROAD, SUITE 203
(Street)
PURCHASE NY 10577
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Teladoc Health, Inc. [ TDOC] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
Chief Executive Officer
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
06/02/2020
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
06/05/2020 		6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 06/02/2020 06/03/2020(1) M(2) 23,067 A $1.67 694,350 D
Common Stock 06/02/2020 06/03/2020(1) M(2) 1,933 A $6.01 696,283 D
Common Stock 06/02/2020 06/03/2020(1) S(2) 1,600 D $165.6013(3) 694,683 D
Common Stock 06/02/2020 06/03/2020(1) S(2) 3,899 D $166.7333(4) 690,784 D
Common Stock 06/02/2020 06/03/2020(1) S(2) 4,916 D $167.7042(5) 685,868 D
Common Stock 06/02/2020 06/03/2020(1) S(2) 5,791 D $168.796(6) 680,077 D
Common Stock 06/02/2020 06/03/2020(1) S(2) 7,794 D $169.6574(7) 672,283 D
Common Stock 06/02/2020 06/03/2020(1) S(2) 600 D $170.4133(8) 671,683 D
Common Stock 06/02/2020 06/03/2020(1) S(2) 100 D $171.32 671,583 D
Common Stock 06/02/2020 06/03/2020(1) S(2) 300 D $172.58 671,283 D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Employee Stock Option (right to buy) $1.67 06/02/2020 06/03/2020(1) M(2) 23,067 (9) 12/11/2023 Common Stock 23,067 $0.00 0 D
Employee Stock Option (right to buy) $6.01 06/02/2020 06/03/2020(1) M(2) 1,933 (10) 12/22/2024 Common Stock 1,933 $0.00 120,310 D
Explanation of Responses:
1. The reporting person was informed by the broker of the reported transactions on June 3, 2020. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 16a-3(g)(2), the deemed execution date was June 3, 2020.
2. The transactions reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that was adopted by the reporting person on March 4, 2020.
3. Represents the weighted average price of transactions ranging from $165.23 to $166.13, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide, upon request by the SEC staff, the issuer or any security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in footnotes 3 through 8 to this Form 4.
4. Represents the weighted average price of transactions ranging from $166.24 to $167.11, inclusive.
5. Represents the weighted average price of transactions ranging from $167.25 to $168.24, inclusive.
6. Represents the weighted average price of transactions ranging from $168.27 to $169.26, inclusive.
7. Represents the weighted average price of transactions ranging from $169.28 to $170.27, inclusive.
8. Represents the weighted average price of transactions ranging from $170.31 to $170.51, inclusive.
9. The option vested as to 25% of the shares on January 1, 2014. The remainder of the shares vested in 36 substantially equal monthly installments thereafter.
10. The option vested as to 25% of the shares on December 22, 2015. The remainder of the shares vested in 36 substantially equal monthly installments thereafter.
Remarks:
Note: This Form 4 amendment is being filed to amend the previous Form 4 filed on June 5, 2020 to include the Deemed Execution Date of June 3, 2020, which was previously omitted.
/s/ Adam C. Vandervoort, attorney-in-fact 05/10/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Teladoc Health Inc. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 11:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
