Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Teladoc Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TDOC   US87918A1051

TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

(TDOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. employers look to prioritize well-being of remote workers- survey

10/06/2021 | 01:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shoreline

(Reuters) - Several U.S. companies are looking to prioritize employee well-being by offering perks such as home delivery of meals and subsidized furniture to meet the rigors of working from home, a survey showed on Wednesday.

One of five employers have such plans for next year, according to early results from a national survey of 1,502 respondents that was conducted by employee benefits consultant Mercer between June and September.

With a majority of people working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, employers are looking for at-home alternatives for offerings such as subsidized healthy food choices in cafeterias or onsite gyms, the survey of employer-sponsored health plans found.

Large companies such as Twitter and PwC have said they would allow some U.S. employees to work from home and live anywhere, and some others have delayed reopening offices.

The well-being measures such as virtual cooking, exercise, yoga classes and apps for relaxation can cost between $1 and $3 a month per employee, said Beth Umland, director of research for health and benefits at Mercer and Elissa Rosenbaum, principal in Mercer's health business.

One of four employers were emphasizing virtual care strategies for workers living away from urban areas, the survey showed. Last year, at the height of the pandemic when people stayed indoors, the use of telehealth services from companies such as Teladoc Health Inc jumped.

Seventy six percent of survey respondents with 500 or more employees said addressing issues related to employees' mental and emotional health will be a top priority over the next 3-5 years, compared with just 44% that considered it a priority in Mercer's 2019 survey.

Roughly one-third of the respondents provide employees with a virtual behavioral healthcare option, often through specialized programs from companies such as video-based therapy services provider Ginger, and 21% said they were considering the option.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Ankur Banerjee and Shinjini Ganguli)

By Manojna Maddipatla


© Reuters 2021
All news about TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
01:39pU.S. employers look to prioritize well-being of remote workers- survey
RE
08:01aTELADOC HEALTH : Reimagines Primary Care with Primary360
GL
09/30VC DAILY : Expansion Therapeutics Gets $80 Million for RNA-Targeted Drugs
DJ
09/30TELADOC HEALTH : Ranks First in Consumer Satisfaction by J.D. Power 2021 Telehealth Study
AQ
09/28TELADOC HEALTH : Selected to Provide Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions in Canada
AQ
09/28Teladoc Health, Inc. Selects to Provide Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions in Canada
CI
09/22CATHIE WOOD : ARK's Cathie Wood says Wall Street not in a bubble
RE
09/21TELADOC HEALTH : Berenberg Bank Adjusts Teladoc PT to $230 From $227, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09/20NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE : Names David Sides CEO
MT
09/20TELADOC HEALTH, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 013 M - -
Net income 2021 -513 M - -
Net Debt 2021 322 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -36,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 798 M 19 798 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,99x
EV / Sales 2022 7,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 026
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Teladoc Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 124,32 $
Average target price 196,73 $
Spread / Average Target 58,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason N. Gorevic Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mala Murthy Chief Financial Officer
David B. Snow Non-Executive Chairman
Jeff Nadler Chief Information Officer
Lewis Levy Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELADOC HEALTH, INC.-37.83%19 798
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION22.46%110 369
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.47.82%77 830
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-7.55%44 782
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS35.64%26 699
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA6.71%26 159