BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - A major disruption in TV and Internet connections in Berlin has been resolved after more than three days. All affected households would be supplied again, the provider Tele Columbus announced on Sunday. The cause of the disruption was civil engineering work by another company in the Rummelsburg district, during which fiber optic cables were cut on Wednesday. Around 100,000 TV households and 25,000 Internet customers were affected, according to Tele Columbus. After the disruption, the company managed to reconnect customers one by one. Now everyone is back on the network.