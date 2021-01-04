Log in
DGAP-PVR : Tele Columbus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/04/2021 | 04:31pm GMT
 DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Tele Columbus AG 
Tele Columbus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG 
[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide 
distribution 
 
2021-01-04 / 17:30 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Notification of Major Holdings* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
|Name:                         |Tele Columbus AG          | 
+------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
|Street:                       |Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108| 
+------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
|Postal code:                  |10553                     | 
+------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
|City:                         |Berlin                    | 
|                              |Germany                   | 
+------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|3912004GMFDLY04RUQ19      | 
+------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
*2. Reason for notification* 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights| 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments              | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights             | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Other reason:                                    | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|Legal entity: Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH               | 
|City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany| 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*4. Names of shareholder(s)* 
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* 
+-----------+ 
|30 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
*6. Total positions* 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|             |% of voting|      % of|  Total of|  Total number| 
|             |     rights|    voting| both in %|     of voting| 
|             |attached to|    rights|   (7.a. +|        rights| 
|             |     shares|   through|     7.b.)|   pursuant to| 
|             |  (total of|instrument|          |  Sec. 41 WpHG| 
|             |      7.a.)|         s|          |              | 
|             |           | (total of|          |              | 
|             |           |   7.b.1 +|          |              | 
|             |           |    7.b.2)|          |              | 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|New          |     1.95 %|    0.00 %|    1.95 %|     127556251| 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
|Previous     |     3.07 %|    0.04 %|    3.11 %|             /| 
|notification |           |          |          |              | 
+-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ 
*7. Details on total positions* 
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|ISIN        |        Absolute        |          In %          | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|            |     Direct|    Indirect|     Direct|    Indirect| 
|            |   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34|   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34| 
|            |      WpHG)|       WpHG)|      WpHG)|       WpHG)| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|DE000TCAG172|          0|     2482194|     0.00 %|      1.95 %| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|*Total*     |        2482194         |         1.95 %         | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|Type of  |Expiration or  |Exercise or |     Voting|     Voting| 
|instrumen|maturity date  |conversion  |     rights|rights in %| 
|t        |               |period      |   absolute|           | 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|         |               |            |          0|     0.00 %| 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|         |               |*Total*     |          0|     0.00 %| 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|Type of|Expiration  |Exercise or|Cash or  |   Voting|   Voting| 
|instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical |   rights|rights in| 
|ent    |date        |period     |settlemen| absolute|        %| 
|       |            |           |t        |         |         | 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|       |            |           |         |        0|   0.00 %| 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
|       |            |           |*Total*  |        0|   0.00 %| 
+-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ 
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification 
obligation* 
 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Person subject to the notification obligation is not        | 
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| 
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the           | 
| |(underlying) issuer (1.).                                   | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the     | 
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 
+----+-----------------+-----------------+---------------------+ 
|Name|      % of voting|      % of voting| Total of both (if at| 
|    |    rights (if at|   rights through|    least 5% or more)| 
|    |least 3% or more)|  instruments (if|                     | 
|    |                 |   at least 5% or|                     | 
|    |                 |            more)|                     | 
+----+-----------------+-----------------+---------------------+ 
|    |                 |                 |                     | 
+----+-----------------+-----------------+---------------------+ 
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* 
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) 
 
Date of general meeting: 
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general 
meeting: 
 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|    Proportion of voting|          Proportion of|Total of both| 
|                  rights|            instruments|             | 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|                       %|                      %|            %| 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
*10. Other explanatory remarks:* 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
Date 
 
+-----------+ 
|04 Jan 2021| 
+-----------+ 
 
2021-01-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Tele Columbus AG 
          Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108 
          10553 Berlin 
          Germany 
Internet: www.telecolumbus.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1158315 2021-01-04

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2021 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PVR LIMITED 4.38% 1399 Delayed Quote.1.53%
TELE COLUMBUS AG 0.47% 3.22 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2020 475 M 582 M 429 M
Net income 2020 -16,8 M -20,6 M -15,2 M
Net Debt 2020 1 417 M 1 738 M 1 279 M
P/E ratio 2020 -24,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 409 M 499 M 369 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,85x
EV / Sales 2021 3,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart TELE COLUMBUS AG
Duration : Period :
Tele Columbus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELE COLUMBUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,24 €
Last Close Price 3,21 €
Spread / Highest target 71,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
M. M. Daniel Jurg Ritz Chief Executive Officer
Volker Ruloff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schleicher Chief Operations Officer
Eike Walters Chief Financial Officer
Dietmar Pöltl Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELE COLUMBUS AG0.00%499
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.0.00%243 113
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.0.00%132 227
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION2.57%94 793
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.00%86 649
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY4.13%56 456
