DGAP-PVR : Tele Columbus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Tele Columbus AG Tele Columbus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-01-04 / 17:30 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification of Major Holdings* *1. Details of issuer* +------------------------------+--------------------------+ |Name: |Tele Columbus AG | +------------------------------+--------------------------+ |Street: |Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108| +------------------------------+--------------------------+ |Postal code: |10553 | +------------------------------+--------------------------+ |City: |Berlin | | |Germany | +------------------------------+--------------------------+ |Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|3912004GMFDLY04RUQ19 | +------------------------------+--------------------------+ *2. Reason for notification* +-+-------------------------------------------------+ |X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights| +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Acquisition/disposal of instruments | +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Change of breakdown of voting rights | +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Other reason: | +-+-------------------------------------------------+ *3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |Legal entity: Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH | |City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany| +--------------------------------------------------------------+ *4. Names of shareholder(s)* holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. ++ || ++ *5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* +-----------+ |30 Dec 2020| +-----------+ *6. Total positions* +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ | |% of voting| % of| Total of| Total number| | | rights| voting| both in %| of voting| | |attached to| rights| (7.a. +| rights| | | shares| through| 7.b.)| pursuant to| | | (total of|instrument| | Sec. 41 WpHG| | | 7.a.)| s| | | | | | (total of| | | | | | 7.b.1 +| | | | | | 7.b.2)| | | +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ |New | 1.95 %| 0.00 %| 1.95 %| 127556251| +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ |Previous | 3.07 %| 0.04 %| 3.11 %| /| |notification | | | | | +-------------+-----------+----------+----------+--------------+ *7. Details on total positions* *a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |ISIN | Absolute | In % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ | | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect| | | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| | | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |DE000TCAG172| 0| 2482194| 0.00 %| 1.95 %| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |*Total* | 2482194 | 1.95 % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ *b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting| |instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %| |t | |period | absolute| | +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ | | | | 0| 0.00 %| +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ | | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %| +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ *b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ |Type of|Expiration |Exercise or|Cash or | Voting| Voting| |instrum|or maturity |conversion |physical | rights|rights in| |ent |date |period |settlemen| absolute| %| | | | |t | | | +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ | | | | | 0| 0.00 %| +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ | | | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %| +-------+------------+-----------+---------+---------+---------+ *8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| | |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the | | |(underlying) issuer (1.). | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the | | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ +----+-----------------+-----------------+---------------------+ |Name| % of voting| % of voting| Total of both (if at| | | rights (if at| rights through| least 5% or more)| | |least 3% or more)| instruments (if| | | | | at least 5% or| | | | | more)| | +----+-----------------+-----------------+---------------------+ | | | | | +----+-----------------+-----------------+---------------------+ *9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both| | rights| instruments| | +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | %| %| %| +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ *10. Other explanatory remarks:* ++ || ++ Date +-----------+ |04 Jan 2021| +-----------+ 2021-01-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Tele Columbus AG Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108 10553 Berlin Germany Internet: www.telecolumbus.com End of News DGAP News Service 1158315 2021-01-04

