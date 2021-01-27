Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Tele Columbus AG    TC1   DE000TCAG172

TELE COLUMBUS AG

(TC1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-PVR : Tele Columbus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/27/2021 | 11:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Tele Columbus AG 
Tele Columbus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-01-27 / 17:30 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Tele Columbus AG 
 
 Street:                         Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108 
 
 Postal code:                    10553 
 
 City:                           Berlin 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  3912004GMFDLY04RUQ19 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Samson Rock Capital LLP 
 City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 26 Jan 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               2.90 %                     0.00 %       2.90 %                            127556251 
 
 Previous                          3.69 %                     0.00 %       3.69 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000TCAG172         3696213              0         2.90 %         0.00 % 
 
 Total                    3696213                       2.90 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 X             Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
               Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name               % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments (if  Total of both (if at least 
                            least 3% or more)                         at least 5% or more)                 5% or more) 
 
 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 27 Jan 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-01-27 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Tele Columbus AG 
              Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108 
              10553 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.telecolumbus.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1163767 2021-01-27

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2021 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PVR LIMITED 1.06% 1478.35 Delayed Quote.10.80%
TELE COLUMBUS AG 0.31% 3.24 Delayed Quote.0.78%
All news about TELE COLUMBUS AG
11:52aTELE COLUMBUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
PU
11:31aTELE COLUMBUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
11:31aDGAP-PVR : Tele Columbus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
DJ
01/26PRESS RELEASE : Tele Columbus AG: Housing associations in Köthen to continue rel..
DJ
01/26TELE COLUMBUS AG : Housing associations in Köthen to continue relying on TV and ..
EQ
01/25TELE COLUMBUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
PU
01/25DGAP-PVR : Tele Columbus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
DJ
01/25TELE COLUMBUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
01/22TELE COLUMBUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
PU
01/22TELE COLUMBUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 476 M 576 M 576 M
Net income 2020 -26,8 M -32,4 M -32,4 M
Net Debt 2020 1 424 M 1 724 M 1 724 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 412 M 501 M 499 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,86x
EV / Sales 2021 3,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart TELE COLUMBUS AG
Duration : Period :
Tele Columbus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELE COLUMBUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,38 €
Last Close Price 3,23 €
Spread / Highest target 0,62%
Spread / Average Target -26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
M. M. Daniel Jurg Ritz Chief Executive Officer
Volker Ruloff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schleicher Chief Operations Officer
Eike Walters Chief Financial Officer
Dietmar Pöltl Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELE COLUMBUS AG0.78%501
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-0.56%234 092
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.82%129 827
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.57%95 666
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.23%86 471
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY5.28%59 449
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ