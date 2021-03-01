Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Tele Columbus AG    TC1   DE000TCAG172

TELE COLUMBUS AG

(TC1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-PVR : Tele Columbus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/01/2021 | 11:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Tele Columbus AG 
Tele Columbus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-03-01 / 17:30 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Tele Columbus AG 
 
 Street:                         Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108 
 
 Postal code:                    10553 
 
 City:                           Berlin 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  3912004GMFDLY04RUQ19 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Royal Bank of Canada 
 City of registered office, country: Toronto, Canada 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 23 Feb 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               4.41 %                     0.00 %       4.41 %                            127556251 
 
 Previous                          2.41 %                     0.00 %       2.41 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000TCAG172         1930348        3698836         1.51 %         2.90 % 
 
 Total                    5629184                       4,41 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                         % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                      least 3% or more)               (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 Royal Bank of Canada                                 %                                      %                       % 
 
 RBC Europe Limited                                   %                                      %                       % 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 Royal Bank of Canada                                 %                                      %                       % 
 
 RBC Holdings (Channel                                %                                      %                       % 
 Islands) Limited 
 
 Royal Bank of Canada                                 %                                      %                       % 
 (Channel Islands) Limited 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 26 Feb 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-01 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Tele Columbus AG 
              Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108 
              10553 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.telecolumbus.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1171928 2021-03-01

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2021 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

All news about TELE COLUMBUS AG
11:31aDGAP-PVR  : Tele Columbus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the ..
DJ
11:31aTELE COLUMBUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
02/25TELE COLUMBUS AG : Optical fibre connects Tele Columbus networks in Saxony
EQ
02/25PRESS RELEASE  : Tele Columbus AG: Optical fibre connects Tele Columbus networks..
DJ
02/25TELE COLUMBUS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repo..
EQ
02/17TELE COLUMBUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
PU
02/17TELE COLUMBUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
02/16PRESS RELEASE  : Tele Columbus AG: Takeover offer: Tele Columbus confirms satisf..
DJ
02/16TELE COLUMBUS AG : Takeover offer: Tele Columbus confirms satisfaction of a clos..
EQ
02/16PRESS RELEASE  : Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus reaches further transaction mil..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 476 M 573 M 573 M
Net income 2020 -26,8 M -32,3 M -32,3 M
Net Debt 2020 1 424 M 1 716 M 1 716 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 413 M 499 M 497 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,86x
EV / Sales 2021 3,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart TELE COLUMBUS AG
Duration : Period :
Tele Columbus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELE COLUMBUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,38 €
Last Close Price 3,24 €
Spread / Highest target 0,46%
Spread / Average Target -26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
M. M. Daniel Jurg Ritz Chief Executive Officer
Eike Walters Chief Financial Officer
Volker Ruloff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dietmar Pöltl Chief Technology Officer
Roland Schleicher Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELE COLUMBUS AG0.94%499
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-5.87%228 840
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.28%118 838
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.25%93 665
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.50%86 260
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY10.75%62 510
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ