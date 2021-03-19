PRESS RELEASE : Tele Columbus AG: High-speed fibre-optic network for Flensburg-based housing association SBV

DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Incoming Orders
PRESS RELEASE
SBV, Stadtwerke Flensburg and Tele Columbus AG/WTC begin partnership
High-speed fibre-optic network for Flensburg-based housing association SBV
- SBV extends contracts with the Tele Columbus Group
- Gigabit supply with DOCSIS 3.1
- FTTH expansion in collaboration with utilities provider Stadtwerke Flensburg
Flensburg/Berlin, 19 March 2020. Tele Columbus AG/WTC with its P?UR brand, one of Germany's leading fibre network
operators, has joined forces to form a partnership with SBV, Flensburg's largest housing association, and regional
utilities provider Stadtwerke Flensburg to provide the town with innovative multimedia technology.
SBV has extended its existing agreements with Tele Columbus Group and is modernising its cable network in order to
provide multimedia services and a reliable and extensive TV service to the 7,500 apartments in its portfolio. The
future deployment of the new DOCSIS 3.1 standard means that data speeds will be significantly higher moving forward
(gigabit range).
What's more, a state-of-the-art fibre-optic infrastructure (fibre to the home, or FTTH) is also set to be established
in the northern German town over the coming years. As part of its partnership with Stadtwerke Flensburg, P?UR uses dark
fibre connections at network layer 3 to bring the high-speed internet directly into residents' homes. Once complete,
the Tele Columbus FTTH network will also allow Stadtwerke to provide their own IP products to SBV apartments.
"This is all about making our apartments even more attractive and fit for the future," says Jürgen Möller, Chief
Executive Officer of SBV. "Working with two reliable partners, P?UR and Stadtwerke, is a great benefit to us as
landlords, but the main beneficiaries are our members. They will be able to enjoy even more stable and high-speed
telecommunications networks in the future."
Stadtwerke has already connected more than half of the districts in Flensburg, and therefore many SBV buildings too, to
its expanded fibre-optic network. As part of the new partnership between SBV, Stadtwerke and P?UR, internal fibre-optic
networks are now being installed into each apartment. "Our Förde Flat tariffs should be available to the first set of
tenants before the year is out," explains Ulla Meixner, Head of Telecommunications at Stadtwerke Flensburg. "And that's
not all: We aim to have connected all of Flensburg, and therefore all SBV buildings, to the network in five years'
time." Dr Dirk Wernicke, Chief Executive Office of Stadtwerke Flensburg, adds: "I am very pleased to see that the
partnership is such a success and will enable so many people to access the fibre-optic network."
"We are delighted to continue this fruitful arrangement will SBV and would like to thank them for placing their trust
in us," explains Rüdiger Schmidt, Chief Sales Officer Housing Industry & Infrastructure of Tele Columbus AG. "Our
partnership with SBV and Stadtwerke ensures that every resident in every apartment has access to high-performance TV
and internet infrastructure."
About SBV
Selbsthilfe-Bauverein eG Flensburg (SBV) is a registered housing association based in Flensburg. SBV has been providing
affordable housing since its foundation in 1949 and has grown to become one of the largest housing associations in the
town, with a portfolio of approximately 7,500 apartments and more than 3,000 residential and commercial units managed
on behalf of third parties (as of early 2021). As a cooperative association, SBV offers its more than 11,000 members
lifetime tenancy and, with its wide range of housing solutions, also gives elderly tenants the chance to lead an
independent life into old age. SBV embraces its social commitment in many different areas, to the benefit of all
Flensburg citizens. As a member of the Flensburg climate pact campaign, SBV also supports environmental concerns and
countless cultural projects.
About Stadtwerke Flensburg
Stadtwerke Flensburg is a green energy provider supplying electricity, district heating and drinking water to some
60,000 households in Flensburg and the surrounding region. The Flensburg-based energy provider plans to expand its
fibre-optic network to cover the entire town by 2025. Its services include internet, telephony and TV solutions to
private and business customers.
Stadtwerke Flensburg provides electricity and natural gas to more than 300,000 households and businesses across
Germany.
They are an established presence on the energy market, with annual revenue of close to EUR 450 million. Stadtwerke is
one of Flensburg's largest employers and vocational training companies, employing 600 people and 50 trainees.
Stadtwerke Flensburg is one of Germany's key heating suppliers. Almost everyone in Flensburg heats their homes and
businesses using Flensburg power plants. The energy is generated using environmentally friendly cogeneration
infrastructure.
Stadtwerke Flensburg is wholly owned by the town of Flensburg. As part of the greenco[2]ncept initiative, the energy
provider aims to achieve a fully carbon-neutral energy supply by 2050. By 2022, Stadtwerke plans to replace four
coal-fired boilers with four natural gas-powered systems, including combined cycle gas turbines (CCGT), anticipating
the phasing-out of coal energy in Germany. This will reduce carbon emissions by 40%.
Stadtwerke is investing around EUR 330 million, most of which in Flensburg and the surrounding region, for the two CCGT
systems and fibre-optic network expansion.
Further information: www.stadtwerke-flensburg.de and www.swfl-glasfaser.de
About us
Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its
brand PYUR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via
a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association
partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric
and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively
supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the
Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarter in
Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele
Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange.
Disclaimer
This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's current knowledge and
expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of
risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from
those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions may cause our
actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances
discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in
the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date of this document.
This release contains references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Normalized EBITDA and Capex, and
operating measures, such as RGUs, ARPU, and Unique Subscribers calculations. These non-GAAP financial and operating
measures should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to measures of the Company's financial condition, results of
operations or cash flows as presented in accordance with IFRS. The non-GAAP financial and operating measures used by
the Company may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.
All information contained in this release has been carefully prepared. However, no reliance may be placed for any
purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness. No representation or
warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees or
any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document and no
liability whatsoever is accepted by the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees nor any other person for
any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising
in connection therewith. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information contained in
this release, including forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contact:
Leonhard Bayer
Senior Director Investor Relations
Phone +49 (30) 3388 1781
Fax +49 (30) 3388 9 1999
ir@telecolumbus.de
www.telecolumbus.com
