PRESS RELEASE : Tele Columbus AG: High-speed fibre-optic network for Flensburg-based housing association SBV

Xetra  >  Tele Columbus AG    TC1   DE000TCAG172

TELE COLUMBUS AG

(TC1)
Tele Columbus AG: High-speed fibre-optic network for Flensburg-based housing association SBV

03/19/2021 | 06:02am EDT
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Incoming Orders 
Tele Columbus AG: High-speed fibre-optic network for Flensburg-based housing association SBV 
2021-03-19 / 11:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
SBV, Stadtwerke Flensburg and Tele Columbus AG/WTC begin partnership 
High-speed fibre-optic network for Flensburg-based housing association SBV 
- SBV extends contracts with the Tele Columbus Group 
- Gigabit supply with DOCSIS 3.1 
- FTTH expansion in collaboration with utilities provider Stadtwerke Flensburg 
Flensburg/Berlin, 19 March 2020. Tele Columbus AG/WTC with its P?UR brand, one of Germany's leading fibre network 
operators, has joined forces to form a partnership with SBV, Flensburg's largest housing association, and regional 
utilities provider Stadtwerke Flensburg to provide the town with innovative multimedia technology. 
SBV has extended its existing agreements with Tele Columbus Group and is modernising its cable network in order to 
provide multimedia services and a reliable and extensive TV service to the 7,500 apartments in its portfolio. The 
future deployment of the new DOCSIS 3.1 standard means that data speeds will be significantly higher moving forward 
(gigabit range). 
What's more, a state-of-the-art fibre-optic infrastructure (fibre to the home, or FTTH) is also set to be established 
in the northern German town over the coming years. As part of its partnership with Stadtwerke Flensburg, P?UR uses dark 
fibre connections at network layer 3 to bring the high-speed internet directly into residents' homes. Once complete, 
the Tele Columbus FTTH network will also allow Stadtwerke to provide their own IP products to SBV apartments. 
"This is all about making our apartments even more attractive and fit for the future," says Jürgen Möller, Chief 
Executive Officer of SBV. "Working with two reliable partners, P?UR and Stadtwerke, is a great benefit to us as 
landlords, but the main beneficiaries are our members. They will be able to enjoy even more stable and high-speed 
telecommunications networks in the future." 
Stadtwerke has already connected more than half of the districts in Flensburg, and therefore many SBV buildings too, to 
its expanded fibre-optic network. As part of the new partnership between SBV, Stadtwerke and P?UR, internal fibre-optic 
networks are now being installed into each apartment. "Our Förde Flat tariffs should be available to the first set of 
tenants before the year is out," explains Ulla Meixner, Head of Telecommunications at Stadtwerke Flensburg. "And that's 
not all: We aim to have connected all of Flensburg, and therefore all SBV buildings, to the network in five years' 
time." Dr Dirk Wernicke, Chief Executive Office of Stadtwerke Flensburg, adds: "I am very pleased to see that the 
partnership is such a success and will enable so many people to access the fibre-optic network." 
"We are delighted to continue this fruitful arrangement will SBV and would like to thank them for placing their trust 
in us," explains Rüdiger Schmidt, Chief Sales Officer Housing Industry & Infrastructure of Tele Columbus AG. "Our 
partnership with SBV and Stadtwerke ensures that every resident in every apartment has access to high-performance TV 
and internet infrastructure." 
About SBV 
Selbsthilfe-Bauverein eG Flensburg (SBV) is a registered housing association based in Flensburg. SBV has been providing 
affordable housing since its foundation in 1949 and has grown to become one of the largest housing associations in the 
town, with a portfolio of approximately 7,500 apartments and more than 3,000 residential and commercial units managed 
on behalf of third parties (as of early 2021). As a cooperative association, SBV offers its more than 11,000 members 
lifetime tenancy and, with its wide range of housing solutions, also gives elderly tenants the chance to lead an 
independent life into old age. SBV embraces its social commitment in many different areas, to the benefit of all 
Flensburg citizens. As a member of the Flensburg climate pact campaign, SBV also supports environmental concerns and 
countless cultural projects. 
About Stadtwerke Flensburg 
Stadtwerke Flensburg is a green energy provider supplying electricity, district heating and drinking water to some 
60,000 households in Flensburg and the surrounding region. The Flensburg-based energy provider plans to expand its 
fibre-optic network to cover the entire town by 2025. Its services include internet, telephony and TV solutions to 
private and business customers. 
Stadtwerke Flensburg provides electricity and natural gas to more than 300,000 households and businesses across 
Germany. 
They are an established presence on the energy market, with annual revenue of close to EUR 450 million. Stadtwerke is 
one of Flensburg's largest employers and vocational training companies, employing 600 people and 50 trainees. 
Stadtwerke Flensburg is one of Germany's key heating suppliers. Almost everyone in Flensburg heats their homes and 
businesses using Flensburg power plants. The energy is generated using environmentally friendly cogeneration 
infrastructure. 
Stadtwerke Flensburg is wholly owned by the town of Flensburg. As part of the greenco[2]ncept initiative, the energy 
provider aims to achieve a fully carbon-neutral energy supply by 2050. By 2022, Stadtwerke plans to replace four 
coal-fired boilers with four natural gas-powered systems, including combined cycle gas turbines (CCGT), anticipating 
the phasing-out of coal energy in Germany. This will reduce carbon emissions by 40%. 
Stadtwerke is investing around EUR 330 million, most of which in Flensburg and the surrounding region, for the two CCGT 
systems and fibre-optic network expansion. 
Further information: www.stadtwerke-flensburg.de and www.swfl-glasfaser.de 
About us 
Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its 
brand PYUR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via 
a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association 
partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric 
and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively 
supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the 
Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarter in 
Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele 
Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange. 
Disclaimer 
This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's current knowledge and 
expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of 
risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from 
those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions may cause our 
actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such 
forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances 
discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in 
the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking 
statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. 
This release contains references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Normalized EBITDA and Capex, and 
operating measures, such as RGUs, ARPU, and Unique Subscribers calculations. These non-GAAP financial and operating 
measures should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to measures of the Company's financial condition, results of 
operations or cash flows as presented in accordance with IFRS. The non-GAAP financial and operating measures used by 
the Company may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. 
All information contained in this release has been carefully prepared. However, no reliance may be placed for any 
purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness. No representation or 
warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees or 
any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document and no 
liability whatsoever is accepted by the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees nor any other person for 
any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising 
in connection therewith. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information contained in 
this release, including forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 
Contact: 
Leonhard Bayer 
Senior Director Investor Relations 
Phone +49 (30) 3388 1781 
Fax +49 (30) 3388 9 1999 
ir@telecolumbus.de 
www.telecolumbus.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-19 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2021 06:01 ET (10:01 GMT)

