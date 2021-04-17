PRESS RELEASE : Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus AG announces intended launch of capital increase and sets subscription price at EUR 3.25 per new share

Log in
Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus AG announces intended launch of capital increase and sets subscription price at EUR 3.25 per new share

04/17/2021 | 04:46am EDT
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Strategic Company Decision 
Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus AG announces intended launch of capital increase and sets subscription price at EUR 
3.25 per new share 
2021-04-17 / 10:44 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR 
JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. 
Tele Columbus AG announces intended launch of capital increase and sets subscription price at EUR 3.25 per new share 
Berlin, 17 April 2021. Tele Columbus AG (the "Company") (ISIN: DE000TCAG172, WKN: TCAG17), one of Germany's leading 
fiber network operators, announces the intended launch of a capital increase by way of a rights offering in order to 
achieve a sustainable capital structure and to further implement its Fiber Champion strategy. The new shares for the 
rights offering will originate from a capital increase against contributions in cash with subscription rights for the 
shareholders of the Company resolved by the Company's extraordinary general shareholders' meeting on 20 January 2021 in 
connection with the public takeover offer by Kublai GmbH ("Kublai"). The Company expects gross proceeds from the rights 
offering in an amount of approximately EUR 475 million. 
The management board and supervisory board of the Company today resolved that, following approval by the German Federal 
Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin)) of the related securities 
prospectus, the Company will offer 146.109.887 new shares in a public rights offering in Germany. 
The new shares for the rights offering will originate from a capital increase as resolved by the Company's 
extraordinary general shareholders' meeting on 20 January 2021 in connection with the public takeover offer by Kublai. 
The new shares, which will have full dividend rights as from 1 January 2021, will be offered to the Company's 
shareholders by means of subscription rights at a ratio of 55 to 63, i.e. 55 existing shares will entitle a shareholder 
to subscribe for 63 new shares. The subscription price per new share has been set at EUR 3.25. The Company does not 
intend to apply for trading of the subscription rights on the regulated marked (regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt 
Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse). 
According to a backstop agreement entered into between the Company and Kublai on 21 December 2021 in connection with 
the public takeover offer by Kublai, Kublai has undertaken to exercise its subscription rights in the rights offering 
and to directly subscribe such number of new shares which, multiplied with the subscription price, together with the 
aggregate subscription price payable by the Company's other existing shareholders who have exercised their subscription 
rights, will result in gross proceeds from the offering in the amount of EUR 475 million ("Backstop Cap"). If, after 
exercise of its subscription rights, the aggregate subscription price payable by Kublai and together with the aggregate 
subscription price payable by the Company's other existing shareholders who have exercised their subscription rights, 
falls short of the Backstop Cap, Kublai has undertaken to directly subscribe for such number of additional new shares 
not subscribed in the rights offering (to the extent available) at the subscription price as is required to reach the 
Backstop Cap. 
Because the dividend entitlement for the Company's new shares as of 1 January 2021 will initially deviate from that of 
the Company's existing shares, the new shares will initially be assigned a different ISIN, WKN and Ticker Symbol than 
the existing shares. After the general shareholders' meeting of the Company, which will resolve on the distribution of 
dividends (if any) for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 with respect to the existing shares, has taken place, 
the new shares will be assigned the same ISIN, WKN and Ticker Symbol as the existing shares 
The Company will publish a securities prospectus following the approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory 
Authority (BaFin) that will form the basis of the subscription offer, which will be published in the Federal Gazette ( 
Bundesanzeiger) in due course. The securities prospectus, which is expected to be published in a timely manner, and the 
subscription offer will contain further details regarding the subscription period during which shareholders may 
exercise their subscription rights and the expected timing of the admission to trading of the new shares on the 
regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard). 
*** 
About us 
Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its 
brand PYUR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via 
a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association 
partners the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric 
and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively 
supporting the fibre-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the 
Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarter in 
Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele 
Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock exchange. 
 
Disclaimer 
This publication is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of 
America, Canada, Australia or Japan. This publication is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States, 
Canada, Australia or Japan. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. 
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an 
applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States, Canada, 
Australia or Japan. 
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. The offer will be made 
solely by the means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus which is yet to be published. An investment 
decision regarding the publicly offered securities of Tele Columbus AG should only be made on the basis of the 
securities prospectus. The securities prospectus will be published promptly upon approval by the German Federal 
Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin)) and will be available free of 
charge on the Tele Columbus AG website. 
This publication may in the United Kingdom only be distributed to, and is only directed at, persons who are "qualified 
investors" within the meaning of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of 
the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and who are also (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of 
the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) persons 
falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all 
such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This publication is directed only at Relevant Persons 
and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity in 
shares of the Company is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. 
Contact: 
Leonhard Bayer 
Senior Director Investor Relations 
Phone +49 (30) 3388 1781 
Fax +49 (30) 3388 9 1999 
ir@telecolumbus.de 
www.telecolumbus.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-04-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Tele Columbus AG 
              Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108 
              10553 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)30 3388 1781 
Fax:          +49 (0)30 3388 9 1999 
E-mail:       ir@telecolumbus.de 
Internet:     www.telecolumbus.com 
ISIN:         DE000TCAG172 
WKN:          TCAG17 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1185940 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1185940 2021-04-17

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2021 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)

