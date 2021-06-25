Tele Columbus AG: Delisting offer announced by Kublai GmbH

DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Delisting/Miscellaneous

PRESS RELEASE

Support for the offer intended

- Offer price is expected to be EUR 3.25

- Application for revocation of the admission to trading on the Regulated Market is expected to be filed before the end of the acceptance period of the offer

Berlin, 24 June 2021. The Management Board of Tele Columbus AG (ISIN: DE000TCAG172, WKN: TCAG17) takes note of yesterday's decision of Kublai GmbH to make a public delisting tender offer. In the Offer Document dated 29 January 2021, Kublai had reserved the right to make a delisting offer in the event of a successful offer, depending on the market environment. Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, the Management Board of Tele Columbus will support the Bidder within the scope of its duties as a corporate body and will also file an application for the revocation of the admission of the Tele Columbus Shares to trading on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange before the expiry of the acceptance period of the Delisting Offer.

The Management Board, the Supervisory Board and the major shareholder Kublai GmbH are convinced that Tele Columbus AG is better positioned as a de-listed company. After completion of the voluntary public takeover offer in April 2021 and the capital increase with subscription rights in the amount of approximately ?475 million in May 2021, Kublai GmbH currently directly holds approximately 94.4% of the share capital of Tele Columbus AG. The remaining free float consequently holds less than 6% of the outstanding shares. The average daily trading volume has also decreased significantly in recent weeks.

Within the framework of the investment agreement, Kublai GmbH has agreed to invest further equity capital of up to ? 75 million in the company in order to support the implementation of the Fiber Champion strategy. Against this background, Tele Columbus believes that sufficient access to equity is secured and the use of the capital market as a financing option is no longer necessary.

Furthermore, the listing on a regulated market is associated with significant internal and external costs for the provision of capital-market related information.

About Tele Columbus

Tele Columbus AG is one of Germany's leading fibre network operators which reaches more than 3 million homes. Via its brand P?UR, the Company, offers high-speed internet including telephony and more than 250 TV channels. All of this via a digital entertainment platform that combines linear TV with video on demand entertainment. To its housing association partners, the Tele Columbus Group offers tailored models of cooperation and state-of-the-art services such as telemetric and tenant portals. As a full-service partner for municipalities and regional utilities, the Company is actively supporting the fibreglass-based infrastructure and broadband internet expansion in Germany. For its business customers the Group offers carrier services and corporate solutions on its proprietary fibre network. Besides its headquarters in Berlin, the Company has locations in Hamburg, Leipzig, Ratingen and Unterföhring/Munich. Since January 2015, Tele Columbus AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's current knowledge and expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document.

This release contains references to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Normalized EBITDA and Capex, and operating measures, such as RGUs, ARPU, and Unique Subscribers calculations. These non-GAAP financial and operating measures should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to measures of the Company's financial condition, results of operations or cash flows as presented in accordance with IFRS. The non-GAAP financial and operating measures used by the Company may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

All information contained in this release has been carefully prepared. However, no reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document and no liability what-soever is accepted by the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees nor any other person for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection therewith. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information contained in this release, including forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact:

Leonhard Bayer

Senior Director Investor Relations

Phone +49 (30) 3388 1781

Fax +49 (30) 3388 9 1999

ir@telecolumbus.de

www.telecolumbus.com