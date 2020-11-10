DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Miscellaneous

Tele Columbus AG: Digital assistant improves customer service



10.11.2020 / 10:30

PRESS RELEASE



Latest version of MEIN P?UR app released



Digital assistant improves customer service



- MEIN P?UR app version 1.11 available

- Digital assistant now also available in P?UR customer portal

- Already around 20 percent of all Internet customers use the app



Berlin, 10 November 2020 The MEIN P?UR app is available with immediate effect in an optimised version. An enhanced digital assistant now gives P?UR customers the possibility of solving even more error types themselves with no need to involve P?UR customer services. The assistant can be used on the customer portal as well as the app, offering P?UR customers an additional digital service channel through which to address their concerns.

The MEIN P?UR app has been released as version 1.11 and features an enhanced digital assistant along with some more minor optimisations. In addition to helping with internet, phone and bandwidth problems, the fault assistant also provides comprehensive support with Wi-Fi issues and solutions to TV problems such as outages of individual channels. In around 50% of cases the assistant can give the P?UR customer an immediate solution with no need for further intervention from P?UR customer services. Engineer appointments for fault elimination can be scheduled by the customer directly through the app. And a direct phone connection to the fault hotline is now also possible via the app.

"Providing quick and lasting remedies to technical problems and loss of service is crucial to customer retention. All of this is offered by the digital assistant, it's there 24/7 and at lower operating costs than previously," says Roland Schleicher, Chief Operations Officer at Tele Columbus AG. "We are delighted that the services have been so well received by our customers thus far. It's an affirmation of our ongoing efforts to achieve even better service and further enhance the customer experience."



