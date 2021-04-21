Log in
    TC1   DE000TCAG172

TELE COLUMBUS AG

(TC1)
  Report
Tele Columbus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/21/2021 | 07:38am EDT
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name: Tele Columbus AG
Street: Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108
Postal code: 10553
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912004GMFDLY04RUQ19

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Conclusion of a voting rights agreement
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): RalphDommermuth
Date of birth: 19 Nov 1963

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) 		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) 		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 91.96 % 0.00 % 91.96 % 127556251
Previous notification 25.11 % 0.00 % 25.11 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) 		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000TCAG172 0 117298047 0.00 % 91.96 %
Total 117298047 91.96 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Ralph Dommermuth % % %
Ralph Dommermuth Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft % % %
United Internet AG % % %
United Internet Investments Holding AG & Co. KG % % %
Kublai GmbH 91.96 % % 91.96 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The attribution of voting rights is based on a shareholder agreement between United Internet Investments Holding AG & Co. KG and Hilbert Management GmbH with regard to Kublai GmbH. This agreement i.a. stipulates the exercise of voting rights for shares in Tele Columbus AG held by Kublai GmbH.
Date

Disclaimer

Tele Columbus AG published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 11:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
