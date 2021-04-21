Tele Columbus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
Name:
Tele Columbus AG
Street:
Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108
Postal code:
10553
City:
Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
3912004GMFDLY04RUQ19
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason:
Conclusion of a voting rights agreement
4. Names of shareholder(s)
Natural person (first name, surname): RalphDommermuth
Date of birth: 19 Nov 1963
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
91.96 %
0.00 %
91.96 %
127556251
Previous notification
25.11 %
0.00 %
25.11 %
/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000TCAG172
0
117298047
0.00 %
91.96 %
Total
117298047
91.96 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Ralph Dommermuth
%
%
%
Ralph Dommermuth Verwaltungs GmbH
%
%
%
Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft
%
%
%
United Internet AG
%
%
%
United Internet Investments Holding AG & Co. KG
%
%
%
Kublai GmbH
91.96 %
%
91.96 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
The attribution of voting rights is based on a shareholder agreement between United Internet Investments Holding AG & Co. KG and Hilbert Management GmbH with regard to Kublai GmbH. This agreement i.a. stipulates the exercise of voting rights for shares in Tele Columbus AG held by Kublai GmbH.
Date
