Tele Columbus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of issuer

Name: Tele Columbus AG Street: Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108 Postal code: 10553 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912004GMFDLY04RUQ19

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Conclusion of a voting rights agreement

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Ralph Dommermuth

Date of birth: 19 Nov 1963

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 91.96 % 0.00 % 91.96 % 127556251 Previous notification 25.11 % 0.00 % 25.11 % /

ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TCAG172 0 117298047 0.00 % 91.96 % Total 117298047 91.96 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Ralph Dommermuth % % % Ralph Dommermuth Verwaltungs GmbH % % % Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft % % % United Internet AG % % % United Internet Investments Holding AG & Co. KG % % % Kublai GmbH 91.96 % % 91.96 %

The attribution of voting rights is based on a shareholder agreement between United Internet Investments Holding AG & Co. KG and Hilbert Management GmbH with regard to Kublai GmbH. This agreement i.a. stipulates the exercise of voting rights for shares in Tele Columbus AG held by Kublai GmbH.

Date